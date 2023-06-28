Pedro Pascal among those named on Carnegie’s annual Great Immigrants list

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Pedro Pascal among those named on Carnegie’s annual Great Immigrants list

By Press Association
Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal joined other famous names on this year’s Great Immigrants list (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal joined other famous names on this year’s Great Immigrants list (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette, Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan, World Bank president Ajay Banga and The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal are on this year’s Great Immigrants list announced by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.

Since 2006, the foundation has assembled an annual list of notable naturalised American citizens to celebrate the contributions that immigrants make to the country and how they strengthen democracy.

“These are extraordinary people,” said Dame Louise Richardson, president of Carnegie Corporation of New York and a native of Ireland who is a naturalised citizen herself.

“Presenting all these amazingly positive stories of people who’ve contributed hugely to American life I think is important every year.”

However, she acknowledges that the issue of immigration has become more politicised.

“I do think there is a growing sense that the numbers of migrants are somehow getting out of hand – and this is not unique to the US,” she said. “So, we are very keen to suggest looking at immigrants through a different lens.”

The 35 on this year’s list hail from 33 countries on six continents and are leaders in everything from business and philanthropy to education and the arts.

Daniel Lubetzky, best known as the founder and former CEO of Kind Snacks, as well as his appearances as an entrepreneur on ABC’s Shark Tank, said he was proud to be on the list and an immigrant from Mexico.

“For me, the United States is a nation of immigrants and we need to remember that,” he said. “We need to celebrate that. And we need to contribute – every one of us – to keep that dream alive.”

Daniel Lubetzky
Daniel Lubetzky said he was proud to be on the list (AP)

Mr Lubetzky, who sold Kind to food giant Mars for an estimated five billion dollars in 2020, is working to do his part through his philanthropy.

He focuses on reducing polarisation through initiatives such as the community-building movement Starts With Us and The Lubetzky Family Foundation’s Futures of the Free World programme, which supports building democracy around the world.

“Authoritarianism and extremism are now rampant across the world, and the threats against democracy are the worst in my lifetime,” he said. “But I also have enormous conviction that it will turn around.”

Grammy-winning singer Angelique Kidjo, who fled the dictatorship in her homeland of Benin for France, said immigrants, especially those who have escaped repressive regimes, treasure the United States because they understand what is at stake.

“As imperfect as our democracy is in America, we have to work to make it better for everybody,” said the singer, who won the Polar Music Prize earlier this year for the global impact of her music.

Angelique Kidjo
Angelique Kidjo was among those honoured (AP)

She said she is happy to be honoured as an immigrant, and now a naturalised citizen, but also feels a responsibility to use the award to make a difference.

“It’s always about trying to find and reach out to people that I can work with to advance women’s rights, human rights and our democracy,” she said.

Jeremy Robbins, executive director of the American Immigration Council, a non-profit that works to make people more accepting of immigration, said there are currently two very different narratives about immigration in the country: “It is an opportunity to strengthen the country” and “It is a threat.”

“We talked to many Americans and they believe both those narratives,” Mr Robbins said. “Most Americans believe that immigration has been great for America, but they’re nervous about the immigration that’s coming now.”

According to his group’s research, immigrants to the United States launch businesses at a higher rate than the overall population, with 3.2 million immigrant entrepreneurs generating 88.5 billion dollars in annual income.

Mr Robbins said the Carnegie list is important because compelling stories change more minds than economic data.

“Every year, Carnegie lifts up these stories,” he said. “This is a person. This is their life. And it’s not just that they were successful, but America is stronger because of it. I think that is hugely powerful.”

More from The Courier

Pupils Gareth Stubbs, Rachael Watson and Chrissy Batchelor with Robertson Construction MD Doug Keillor, head teacher Andrew Dingwall and Angus Council leader Beth Whiteside mark the start of the project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Pupils make their mark to signal start of work on new £66.5 million Monifieth…
Lord Airlie at the Glenisla games.
Lord Airlie of Cortachy: Angus landowner and friend of late Queen dies
Girls at High School of Dundee leavers' prom.
Proms in pictures: High School of Dundee Class of 2023
comedian Fred MacAulay and Martel Maxwell posing for a selfie at the Pride of Scotland Awards in Glasgow.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Loch Tay survivor and Dundee Succession star gave us a night to…
Montrose's Rory McAllister, Kane Hester and Stewart Petrie.
Stewart Petrie hails new Montrose strike duo and explains why both started on the…
Scammer perpetuating financial fraud over email.
Perth paedophile accountant jailed after trying to gain access to child to abuse
Michael Haugh.
Angus swimming pool pervert, 82, guilty of child sex abuse
The Mazda MX-5 RF.
Road Test: MX-5 RF delivers driving delight with folding metal roof that's perfect for…
Retired Bell Baxter teacher, and former referee, Harry Gould.
Brother's tribute to Fife teacher Harry Gould who died playing golf
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
Ian Murray hails Raith Rovers 'man of the match' after returning star completes first…