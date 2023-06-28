Kate reveals how her children tell her stories at Young V&A museum reopening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kate reveals how her children tell her stories at Young V&A museum reopening

By Press Association
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Young V&A in Bethnal Green, east London, ahead of its opening to the public on Saturday (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Young V&A in Bethnal Green, east London, ahead of its opening to the public on Saturday (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)

The Princess of Wales has revealed her children “tell me stories all the time” as she heard imaginative tales from youngsters at the reopening of the Young V&A museum.

Kate was shown around the museum’s three different galleries and spoke to schoolchildren at the venue in Bethnal Green, east London, on Wednesday.

She spent time exploring the different areas of the museum, including the Imagine Gallery, where children told her stories through using different objects.

Several children took turns to tell their tales, with Kate responding to one story by saying, “The end. Very good – I’d like to see that”, before sharing that her own children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – “tell me stories all the time”.

Royal visit to Young V&A
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Young V&A in Bethnal Green, east London (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)

She was then bombarded with questions and hugged by two girls before urging the children to “Keep up the storytelling”.

Seven-year-old Lina said afterwards: “It was very nice meeting her. She was acting like a normal princess would!”

Kate also joined a building workshop in the Play Gallery with children from Globe Primary School, where she gave her verdict on models they built out of foam.

One child explained their model was a robot that filters trash from the ocean, leading Kate to ask: “Does this sit on top of the water, or under the water?”

She was then shown around the rest of the gallery, which is aimed at 0-three-year-olds as a sensory space filled with colour.

Kate was then taken through the Design Gallery and marvelled at customised bionic arms and a Petit Pli sustainable clothing outfit, remarking: “I really love it.”

Formerly the Museum of Childhood, the Young V&A will open to the public free of charge on July 1 after three years of refurbishment.

Opened in 1872 as east London’s first museum, the building’s updated features were designed with input from children.

Kate was greeted by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan among others, while she also praised Young V&A director Dr Helen Charman for the museum’s transformation.

Royal visit to Young V&A
The Princess of Wales was shown around the museum’s galleries (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)

Before leaving, Kate was given three gift bags containing a notebook, wooden car, badge and an eraser by Percy, seven, and Zeo, eight, and gave both children a high-five.

Dr Tristram Hunt, director of the Victoria & Albert Museum, said: “What this place is about is how you create cultural confidence and creative enjoyment in the early years through objects, design, play and imagination.

“Because she (Kate) is across the research on this, she understood what we were trying to do with the museum.”

On the museum’s refurbishment, he added: “It was a wonderful space, but it was a slightly creepy, dark toy mausoleum.

“To have the kids in it today, using it in the way that we thought they might, is really validating for the project.”

The V&A family includes museums in South Kensington, Dundee in Scotland and the Wedgewood Collection near Stoke-on-Trent, while a new location in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, V&A East, is due to open in 2025.

