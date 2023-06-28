Scientists baffled as planet mysteriously avoids being engulfed by host star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scientists baffled as planet mysteriously avoids being engulfed by host star

By Press Association
8 Ursae Minoris b continues to exist, much to the surprise of scientists (Adam Makarenko/W M Keck Observatory)
8 Ursae Minoris b continues to exist, much to the surprise of scientists (Adam Makarenko/W M Keck Observatory)

A giant planet around 500 light-years away has mysteriously avoided being engulfed by its dying host star, baffling astronomers worldwide.

Known as 8 Ursae Minoris b, the planet is slightly larger than Jupiter and takes around 94 days to orbit its star.

Normally a planet close to its host star – about half the distance between Earth and the sun – would be consumed when the star expands into a red giant and begins the process of dying.

However, 8 Ursae Minoris b continues to exist, much to the surprise of scientists.

Dr Dimitri Veras, an astrophysicist at the University of Warwick, said: “The distance between the Earth and its star, the sun, is 1 astronomical unit, or 1 au.

“8 Ursae Minoris b is orbiting its star at 0.5 au.

“While the distance is not unusual in itself, what is strange is that the star is in the process of dying, having already spent some of its fuel.

“When a star spends fuel, it expands in size significantly.

“This star would have already expanded its size to 0.7 au, which should have engulfed and destroyed the planet.

“So it’s very unusual that the planet still exists.”

Astronomers said there are two possible explanations as to why 8 Ursae Minoris b remains in orbit
Astronomers said there are two possible explanations as to why 8 Ursae Minoris b remains in orbit (Brooks G Bays Jr/University of Hawaii)

Dr Veras says there are two possible explanations as to why 8 Ursae Minoris b remains in orbit.

He said one is that the host star may have once been part of a two-star system which merged to become a single star, somehow allowing the planet to survive.

Dr Veras said the second theory, which is less widely explored, involves “the merger of the two stars producing a disc from which this planet was generated – known as a second-generation planet”.

He said the findings, published in the journal Nature, could help shed light on the eventual fate of the Earth and the solar system.

Dr Veras added: “The wider impact is a better understanding of the evolution of stars like our sun and the evolution of planets like those we see in the solar system, and the need to look out for additional unusual cases like the observed system.

“Sometimes the rarest cases can reveal the most about stellar and planetary physics.

“Understanding these rare planetary systems enables us to learn new ways in which planets and stars evolve, and motivates us to discover even more rare examples.”

