Ukraine accuses local man of directing missile strike that killed 11

Ukrainian authorities have arrested a man accused of helping Russia direct a missile strike that killed at least 11 people, including three teenagers, at a pizza restaurant in eastern Ukraine.

The Tuesday evening attack on Kramatorsk wounded 61 other people, Ukraine’s National Police said, in the latest bombardment of a Ukrainian city, a tactic Russia has used heavily in the 16-month-old war.

The strike, and others across Ukraine late on Tuesday and early on Wednesday, indicated the Kremlin is not easing its aerial onslaught, despite political and military turmoil at home after a short-lived armed uprising in Russia last weekend.

Emergency services at the scene (National Police of Ukraine/AP)

There has been no apparent military push by Ukraine to exploit that turmoil, though the government has been tight-lipped about recent battlefield developments as it seeks to gain momentum in its recently launched counter-offensive.

The Kremlin reeled from the weekend mutiny led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, owner of the Wagner private army of prison recruits and other mercenaries.

Wagner has played a key combat role for Russia in Ukraine, but the rebellion posed the most serious threat so far to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s grip on power.

Mr Prigozhin went into exile in neighbouring Belarus on Tuesday, according to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, after Russia said he would not face charges for the revolt. Mr Prigozhin’s whereabouts could not be independently confirmed.

Two sisters, both aged 14, died in the Kramatorsk attack, the city council’s educational department said. “Russian missiles stopped the beating of the hearts of two angels,” it said in a Telegram post.

The other dead teenager was 17, according to prosecutor general Andrii Kostin.

Yevgeny Prigozhin (Prigozhin Press Service/AP)

The attack also damaged 18 multi-storey buildings, 65 houses, five schools, two nursey schools, a shopping centre, an administrative building and a recreational building, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

Rescuers are still searching the rubble for bodies and survivors.

Officials initially blamed the strike in Kramatorsk on an S-300 missile, a surface-to-air weapon that Russia’s forces have repurposed for loosely targeted strikes on cities, but the National Police later said Iskander short-range ballistic missiles were used.

Kramatorsk is a frontline city that houses the Ukrainian army’s regional headquarters. The pizza restaurant was frequented by journalists, aid workers and soldiers, as well as local residents.

The Security Service of Ukraine said the man it detained, an employee of a gas transportation company, is suspected of filming the restaurant for the Russians and informing them about its popularity. It provided no evidence for its claim.

Russia has insisted during the war that it does not aim at civilian targets, although its air strikes have killed many of the general public. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov repeated that claim on Wednesday.

Rescuers are still searching the rubble for bodies and survivors (National Police of Ukraine/AP)

Kramatorsk is in Donetsk, one of four Ukrainian provinces that Russia annexed last September but does not fully control. Russia has also occupied Crimea since 2015.

Ukrainian-held parts of the partially occupied provinces have been hit especially hard by Russian bombardment, and are a central point of dispute in the war. The Kremlin demands that Kyiv recognise the annexations, while Kyiv has ruled out any talks until Russian troops pull back from all occupied territories.

Moscow has stepped up its air campaign in Ukraine while fighting continues along the front line. Russian forces on Tuesday and overnight also shelled 16 settlements in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, the Ukrainian presidential office reported.

It said a 77-year-old civilian was killed in the frontline town of Orikhiv, and that Russian shelling wounded three people in a nearby village recently retaken by Kyiv.

Also, a Russian supersonic cruise missile slammed into a cluster of holiday homes in central Ukraine, sparking a fire which injured a child, the presidential office said.