Home News UK & World

Baby boy suffered ‘repeated physical abuse’ by mother and stepfather, court told

By Press Association
Jacob Crouch was born healthy in February 2020 (Crown Prosecution Service/PA)
A mother and stepfather charged with murdering a 10-month-old baby carried out “repeated physical abuse” on him over six months, a medical expert has told a jury.

Dr Sarah Dixon said it was “not remotely” possible that the rib fractures, multiple bruises and internal injuries suffered by Jacob Crouch could have been caused by the youngster or everyday activities such as playing, and instead were “inflicted”.

Jacob was pronounced dead in his cot at his Derbyshire home on December 30 2020, and died from peritonitis – an infection of the lining of the abdominal organs – caused by traumatic bowel perforation.

He also had 39 rib fractures and 19 visible bruises at the time of his death.

Gemma Barton, 33, and Craig Crouch, 39, deny murder and child cruelty offences.

Giving evidence at Derby Crown Court on Wednesday, consultant paediatrician Dr Dixon said: “Jacob suffered repeated physical abuse over a six-month period resulting in bruises to the face and body and many broken ribs.

“In my opinion, many of the bruises present at the time of death were inflicted injuries.

“It’s my opinion that after he was last known to be well on December 29, Jacob suffered inflicted blunt force trauma to the abdomen, perforating his bowel and causing internal bleeding.

“It’s my opinion that the symptoms of peritonitis… would undoubtedly have been present and obvious in the hours prior to Jacob’s death.”

Text messages shown to the jury earlier in the trial showed Barton said to Crouch in October 2020 that her son “gets bruises all the time”.

But while answering questions from prosecuting KC Mary Prior, Dr Dixon said she believed many of Jacob’s bruises seen as early as July were a result of “inflicted injury” and “multiple facial bruises” were “non-accidental”.

She said marks on Jacob’s face and hip, shown in images to the jury, could be explained by pinching or grabbing, while marks on his chest were most likely explained by “forceful squeezing” of his ribs.

She also believed any capable parent would be concerned by the number of bruises on Jacob’s body, adding: “I would expect to see babies with far less frequent bruises generate concern to a parent about why they are happening and [expect them to] seek the advice of a health professional.”

Barton wept as evidence was given, as did members of the public gallery when Dr Dixon summarised her findings. Crouch remained silent throughout.

Gemma Barton, who has shaved most of her hair since the start of the trial, and Craig Crouch, depicted earlier in proceedings (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
The Crown alleges the pair “encouraged and applauded each other” as they assaulted Jacob “on a regular basis”, eventually leading to his death in his cot at his home in Foxley Chase, Linton, near Swadlincote.

Texts between the pair showed they at one point referred to him as the “devil”, fed him his own vomit, talked about bathing him in bleach and would send him to bed or smack him for “crying for no reason”, jurors were told.

In June 2020, Crouch told Barton she needed to be “more regimental” with the youngster to “not let this take over us”, the court heard.

The trial had previously heard from forensic pathologist Dr Michael Biggs, who said the infection that led to Jacob’s death would have caused his body to shut down within hours or, at most, “a small number of days”.

Dr Dixon said, in her opinion, the perforation that caused peritonitis was “inflicted” and the “likely mechanism would be a kick, a stamp, or a punch”.

The symptoms of peritonitis, she said, “are not subtle” and would include crying, a swollen abdomen and an inability to eat.

As a result, it would have been clear to “a capable adult or carer” that medical help was necessary and had he been taken to hospital, “in all likelihood he would have survived”.

Barton, of Ray Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, and Crouch, of Donisthorpe Lane, Moira, Swadlincote, both deny murder, causing or allowing the death of a child, causing a child to suffer serious physical harm ,and three counts of child cruelty.

The trial continues.

