Ely tragedy ride out event motorists to be prosecuted

By Press Association
Floral tributes left to Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans on Snowden Road, Ely (Rod Minchin/PA)
Eleven people who took part in a ride out event to commemorate two teenagers killed in a road accident are to be prosecuted for motoring offences.

South Wales Police said eight men aged 18 to 41, two 16-year-old boys and a 31-year-old woman will receive notices of intended prosecution.

The prosecutions relate to an event held on June 10 to remember Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15.

Harvey Evans (left) and best friend Kyrees Sullivan pictured when they were young children (South Wales Police/Family handout/PA)
A convoy of more than 50 vehicles, including quad bikes, e-bikes and scramblers, took part in the ride from Ely to Barry and back.

The teenagers, who were riding an e-scooter, died in a crash in the Ely area of Cardiff on May 22 moments after they had been followed by a marked police patrol van.

Their deaths sparked a riot which saw dozens of officers hurt and cars set alight.

A South Wales Police spokesman said: “Eleven people will receive notices of intended prosecution for motoring offences at a ride out event earlier this month.

“Some of those involved drove in a manner that exposed road users and pedestrians to risk.

“Notices of intended prosecution are being sent to three further people to confirm who was using their vehicle at the time of offences committed at the event.”

Cardiff road traffic collision
People wore T-shirts with the faces of the two teenagers to pay tribute (Jacob King/PA)

Following the memorial ride out police raided a property in Wilson Road, Ely, and seized 11 quad bikes, nine scrambler motorbikes, two all-terrain vehicles and one road motorbike.

A 28-year-old man from Ely was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods, careless driving and the cultivation of cannabis.

A 41-year-old man from Ely was held on suspicion of handling stolen goods and the cultivation of cannabis.

Both remain on bail pending further inquiries.

