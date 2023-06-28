King activates climate countdown clock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

King activates climate countdown clock

By Press Association
The King and the Mayor of London were attending the Climate Innovation Forum (Justin Tallis/PA)
The King and the Mayor of London were attending the Climate Innovation Forum (Justin Tallis/PA)

The King and the Mayor of London have activated a climate clock which counts down the time left to balance global greenhouse gas emissions to prevent the Earth heating more than 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

Scientists have said that achieving this is vital to ensuring a safe and liveable planet as even sticking to 1.5C offered just a 50-50 chance of avoiding catastrophic tipping points that would heat the Earth beyond human control.

Almost every country has agreed to meet this target as part of the Paris Agreement in 2015, but experts have warned that after eight years the world is still not on track, with warming of around 2.7C currently predicted by 2100.

The King and the Mayor of London
The King and the Mayor of London at the Climate Innovation Forum in London (Justin Tallis/PA)

The climate clock has a countdown of six years and 24 days, at which point experts say the world will have used up the carbon budget for keeping to the Paris Agreement and the Earth will inevitably heat beyond 1.5C.

Mr Khan, alongside the King on stage at the Climate Innovation Forum in London, activated the clock with a large red button made from plastic washed up on the Gower Peninsula in Wales, which will be recycled into a plant pot and given to the King.

There are 150,000 versions of the clock around the UK, across London, Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester, Edinburgh and Southampton.

A dominating image of the countdown will also broadcast in London’s Piccadilly Circus for five days.

The King and the Mayor of London
Campaigners said there was ‘still time to avert disaster’ (Justin Tallis/PA)

Nick Henry, chief executive and founder of Climate Action, said: “We are honoured to be joined by His Majesty King Charles at the Climate Innovation Forum for the national climate clock switch on, during London Climate Action Week.

“This powerful illustration of the scale of the climate emergency also reminds us there is still time to avert disaster.

“We need to align all actors – governments, cities, investors, businesses, and civil society – to move at speed and at scale.

“It is vital that we embrace the pro-growth opportunity of the net-zero transition and turn ambition into transformational action.”

The National Climate Clock at the Piccadilly Lights in central London
The National Climate Clock at the Piccadilly Lights in central London (Lucy North/PA)

The King also met climate change minister Graham Stuart, who said on stage: “We can be proud of the fact that we have decarbonised more than any other major economy on Earth.

“But it’s not enough, and that’s one of the reasons why we’re funding innovation.

“I’m pleased to announce today that we’ve awarded £80 million to companies developing new clean technologies through our net-zero innovation portfolio.”

The King met some of these innovators, who are creating solutions to environmental problems, such as Futraheat, which works to capture and reuse waste heat from industrial processes, and Arda Biomaterials, which turns feedstocks into materials for fashion, home goods and other industries.

Pascal Soriot, chief executive of AstraZeneca, said on stage: “This is not only a crisis that will happen in 20 or 30 years, this is a crisis that is here today.

“The pandemic globally cost seven million lives. And, of course, it’s an awfully large number of people dying from Covid.

“But actually, pollution and climate change cost us seven to nine million lives every year.

“And some people would think OK, well this is something that is happening in faraway countries due to flooding, drought, extreme temperatures, but it is actually here, it’s affecting us all.”

