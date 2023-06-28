Women ‘actively hunt in 70% of hunter-gatherer societies still in existence’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Women ‘actively hunt in 70% of hunter-gatherer societies still in existence’

By Press Association
The study researched existing hunter-gatherer societies from around the world, including the Hazda people in Tanzania (C David A. Raichlen/University of Southern California/PA)
The study researched existing hunter-gatherer societies from around the world, including the Hazda people in Tanzania (C David A. Raichlen/University of Southern California/PA)

Women hunt in at least 70% of foraging societies still in existence – challenging the widely held view that men exclusively hunt and women solely forage, scientists have said.

Researchers analysed data from the past century covering 63 hunter-gatherer societies from around the world, including the Hazda people in Tanzania and the Innuit in the Arctic.

The found that women played active roles in hunting in nearly four out of five foraging societies.

The researchers said that in 70% of the cases, hunting appeared to be intentional, rather than opportunistic killing of animals encountered while doing something else, and often involved large game.

They said the findings, published in the journal Plos One, challenge the perception of “man the hunter and women the gatherer”, and are calling for evidence from previous studies that may be been influenced by this stereotype to be re-examined.

The authors wrote: “Women in foraging societies across the world historically participated and continue to participate in hunting regardless of child-bearing status.

“The collected data on women hunting directly opposes the traditional paradigm that women exclusively gather and men exclusively hunt and further elucidates the diversity and flexibility of human subsistence culture.

“Because the hunter-gatherer paradigm has prevented the recognition of contributions by women to hunting, a new framework would enable past and future discoveries to be evaluated in the context of female hunters.”

The hunter-gatherer lifestyle relies on hunting and fishing animals and foraging for wild vegetation and nutrients like honey, for food.

All humans practiced hunting-gathering until around 12,000 years ago, before agricultural practices developed.

The population of hunter-gatherers has declined dramatically over the last 500 years and very few exist exist today.

For the study, the team examined data from 19 different foraging societies from North America, six from South America, 12 from Africa, 15 from Australia, five from Asia and six from the Oceanic region.

The researchers found that in societies where hunting is considered the main source of livelihood, women actively participated in it “100% of the time”.

Study author Cara Wall-Scheffler, a professor in the Seattle Pacific University’s Department of Biology in Washington, US, said: “Foraging societies show incredible flexibility in their strategies.

“Even when populations show strict taboos, there are always circumstances where individuals can overcome those taboos to survive.”

This work follows recent research by Professor Randy Haas, from the University of California, Davies, in the US, where his team found big-game hunting tools next to the the remains of a teenage girl at a 9,000-year-old burial site in Peru.

Prof Haas said at that time that his findings made him “rethink the most basic organisational structure of ancient hunter-gatherer groups” because “among historic and contemporary hunter-gatherers, it is almost always the case that males are the hunters and females are the gatherers”.

He said that because of “sexist assumptions about division of labour in western society”, archaeological remains of females with hunting tools “didn’t fit prevailing worldviews”.

He said: “It took a strong case to help us recognise that the archaeological pattern indicated actual female hunting behaviour.”

