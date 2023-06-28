Heed wisdom of indigenous people ‘before it’s too late’, urges King

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heed wisdom of indigenous people ‘before it’s too late’, urges King

By Press Association
King Charles and Queen Camilla attend the Animal Ball (Heathcliff O’Malley/Daily Telegraph/PA)
The King has urged people to heed the wisdom of indigenous people “before it’s too late” to save the planet.

He was speaking at the Animal Ball, a gala event to support the Elephant Family charity founded by Queen Camilla’s late brother Mark Shand.

This year’s masked ball, held in the gardens at Lancaster House, central London, was billed as a celebration of indigenous communities and included life-sized elephant sculptures as a backdrop.

Charles said: “I think it’s over 35 years ago now that I tried to see if I could set up a project to collate as much of the indigenous knowledge and wisdom as possible throughout the world – but in those days, nobody wanted to know.

“But now, if I may say so, it is absolutely critical that we turn to all that indigenous knowledge and wisdom as the only way really of restoring the balance of harmony that is so badly needed in this world if we are going to save the planet.

“It’s up to all of us to pay attention to that knowledge and wisdom before it’s too late.”

The event was hosted by the Elephant Family, a wildlife conservation charity now in its 20th year, and the British Asian Trust (BAT).

The King meets guests at the Animal Ball
Guests including actors Dame Kristin Scott Thomas, Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes, artist Marc Quinn, rugby player Maro Itoje and fashion designer Christian Louboutin sat quietly in the audience as Charles made his impromptu speech.

Musician Sir Brian May, his actress wife Anita Dobson and author Jilly Cooper also attended.

Charles and Camilla presented two awards during the event to recognise contributions to protecting Asian wildlife.

Members of the Adivasi tribal community from the Nilgiri Mountains, India, received the Elephant Family’s Mark Shand Award for 2023 from Camilla, and Charles presented Indian documentary-maker Kartiki Gonsalves with the Tara Award.

The King said he and the Queen were “proud” to present the awards as the occasion was being held on what would have been Mr Shand’s 72nd birthday.

Royal visit to India – Day Seven
Mark Shand with Charles during a visit to the Vazhachal Forest Range in India (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

He added: “He would have been so thrilled to know that Elephant Family had managed to get to its 20th anniversary.”

Reality TV star Gemma Collins, a self-confessed animal lover, said: “I am so excited to be here this evening – to recognise my love of animals and conservation and King Charles is the king of the planet.

“All the youngsters need to know that if we don’t start looking after our animals and stopping this abhorrent cruelty that is going on, on a daily basis, they will not be able show their children animals in the future and they (the animals) will become extinct.”

She urged youngsters to protect animals, saying: “Come off of Instagram. Let’s get connected with the animals and let’s all co-exist and save these beautiful creatures that give us so much enjoyment.”

