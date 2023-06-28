Cost of royal travel falls as number of official overseas trips drop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Cost of royal travel falls as number of official overseas trips drop

By Press Association
There was a drop in royal travel costs in 2022-23 (Charlotte Graham/Daily Telegraph/PA)
Royal travel costs have fallen by £600,000 to £3.9 million, but the expenditure on helicopter flights has topped £1 million, new accounts show.

A large number of trips were taken by helicopter, 179 journeys in total, during 2022-23, but their details are not listed as they fall below a £17,000 cost threshold.

The information was released in the Sovereign Grant annual report on royal finances for 2022-23, which listed major royal trips.

The most expensive was Charles and Camilla’s charter flight to Rwanda in June last year to attend a Commonwealth leaders’ summit, costing £186,571. The sum also paid for the King to travel to Aberdeen, from Brize Norton, after the trip and for a staff planning visit.

During a briefing for last year accounts a source said Charles is “pretty allergic” to travelling by helicopter and will always “raise an eyebrow” and object when the mode of transport is suggested.

The drop in travel costs for 2022-23 may in part be explained by a fall in the number of overseas trips.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “We also saw a 43% decrease in business travel emissions, largely due to the reduced number of overseas visits requested by Government this year.”

Other major overseas trips included the King and Queen’s first state visit, which took them to Hamburg and Berlin in Germany by charter costing £146,219.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh’s official Platinum Jubilee trip to St Lucia, St Vincent and Antigua, and a separate staff planning visit, cost £85,069.

Royal visit to Boston – Day 3
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony in Boston (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ scheduled airline flight, and a staff planning visit, to Boston in the US to attend the awards ceremony for William’s Earthshot Prize cost £48,034.

There were a number of residence to residence chartered flights made by Charles, one taken from Aberdeen to RAF Northolt last October cost £25,687, while another with Camilla, travelling from RAF Northolt to Aberdeen in September, cost £23,164.

The King used the royal train in January travelling from Ayr to Manchester to carry out a string of engagements at both locations over two days at a cost of £31,571.

Asked about the future of the royal train a Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “Once we determine what the future usage will be we’d be in a position to consider plans for a time table for decommissioning.”

