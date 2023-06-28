How much does the royal family cost? A breakdown of the key figures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How much does the royal family cost? A breakdown of the key figures

By Press Association
The royal family on the King’s official birthday (Victoria Jones/PA)
The royal family on the King’s official birthday (Victoria Jones/PA)

Here are some of the key figures from the royal accounts for 2022-2023.

– £86.3 million – The total taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant, made up of £51.8 million for the “core” funding and an extra £34.5 million for the reservicing of Buckingham Palace.

– £107.5 million – Official net expenditure by the monarchy, a rise of £5.1 million or 5% from £102.4 million in 2021/2022.

– £1.6 million – Amount spent from the Sovereign Grant on the late Queen’s funeral.

– £700,000 – Amount spent from the Sovereign Grant on the Platinum Jubilee (including £300,000 from 2022-23)

– 517 – Full-time equivalent staff paid for from the Sovereign Grant, including fixed term contracts, up from 491.

Royal Ascot 2023
The King and Queen at Royal Ascot (David Davies/PA)

– £27.1 million – The wage bill for staff, up £3.4 million, or 14%, from £23.7 million the year before.

– £2.4 million – Cost of housekeeping and hospitality for the royal household, up £1.1 million from £1.3 million.

– £3.9 million – Cost of official royal travel, a drop of £0.6 million or about 13%, from £4.5 million the previous year.

– £1.02 million – Cost of 179 helicopter journeys made by members of the royal family.

– £186,571 – Cost of charter flights for the King and Queen to Rwanda for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

Prince of Wales visit to Rwanda
The then-Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting opening ceremony in Kigali, Rwanda (Chris Jackson/PA)

– £146,219 – Charter flights for the King and Queen’s first official state visit, to Germany in March 2023.

– £25,687 – Cost of a residence-to-residence charter flight for the King, when he flew from Aberdeen to Northolt in October 2022.

– £1.29 – Cost per person in the UK of funding the total Sovereign Grant

– 77p – Cost per person of the “core” part of the Sovereign Grant for official duties, not including funds for the long-term Buckingham Palace works.

– 183,207 – Items of correspondence received by Buckingham Palace in 2022-23 including 67,693 before the Queen’s death, and 115,244 afterwards, making it the busiest year on record for incoming post.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Flowers in Green Park following the death of Queen Elizabeth II (Zac Goodwin/PA)

– 9.7% – Proportion of staff from ethnic minority backgrounds working for Buckingham Palace, compared with 9.7% in 2021-22 and 8.5% in 2020-21. The target was 10% and is now 14%.

– 16.3% – Proportion of staff from ethnic minority backgrounds working for Kensington Palace. (13.6% last year)

More than 2,700 – Official engagements by members of the royal family in the UK and overseas, compared with 2,300 last year.

– £5.9 million – Prince of Wales’s private income from the Duchy of Cornwall landed estate – for about six months he spent as a new heir to the throne in 2022-23.

– £6.9 million – Amount of money kept by the landed estate for day-to-day running, instead of going to William as salary.

– £12.8 million – Salary the King received as the Prince of Wales from the Duchy.

– £24 million – The total annual Duchy of Cornwall profit for 2022-23, which would ordinarily have been William’s full salary.

