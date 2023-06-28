William receives £6m salary but could get more than £20m next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

William receives £6m salary but could get more than £20m next year

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales is entitled to the multimillion pound Duchy of Cornwall surplus to fund his public and private lives (Liam McBurney/PA)
The Prince of Wales is entitled to the multimillion pound Duchy of Cornwall surplus to fund his public and private lives (Liam McBurney/PA)

The Prince of Wales received a private income from the Duchy of Cornwall of nearly £6 million this year, but was criticised for not publishing an annual report in his first year as heir to the throne.

William inherited the Duchy landed estate after the death of his grandmother the late Queen and the accession of his father the King, and is now entitled to its surplus profits every year.

Republic, which campaigns for an elected head of state, called on William to report his income and expenditure in full, and for his Duchy income to be given to local communities across the country instead.

King and Prince of Wales
The King greets the Prince of Wales and Prince George (Yui Mok/PA)

The Duchy generated record profits of £24.048 million in 2022-23 – up £1.02 million from £23.024 million the year before, a jump of about 4.5%, the estate’s own accounts showed.

Usually William would be entitled to the full £24 million as his private income, but his finances have been complicated after he became heir to the throne half way through the financial year.

The King, as the former Prince of Wales, was entitled to £11.275 million of the surplus before his accession, while William, who spent about six months of the last financial year as the Duke of Cornwall and Prince of Wales, to £12.773 million, Kensington Palace said.

But the Palace said as a “one-off associated with the change in Dukes of Cornwall”, the Duchy team asked to retain a proportion of the surplus for “working capital purposes” – the day-to-day running of the estate – this year.

The Duchy kept £6.873m, leaving William with an income of £5.9 million.

Royal Ascot 2023
The Prince and Princess of Wales at Royal Ascot (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The annual figures were published on Thursday, in the same week William launched Homewards, his five-year drive to eradicate homelessness in six locations around the UK.

As the Prince of Wales, Charles released a separate annual Clarence House review each year, detailing his broad income and expenditure of the Duchy money.

But Kensington Palace said that the past year had been a transitional one following the death of the late Queen and as such they would not be releasing a report this year – William’s first as the heir apparent.

“Their royal highnesses have been working through with their Duchy and household team their plans and priorities for the Duchy and the household in the years to come, and how these support their work and charitable priorities, such as The Royal Foundation and its programmes,” a Kensington Palace spokesman said.

“And it’s why the household is not publishing a partial annual report.”

Royal visit to Cornwall
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall, on a visit to Cornwall (Chris Jackson/PA)

But Graham Smith, chief executive of Republic, said: “William has some explaining to do because a change of monarch and heir is no excuse to row back on what little transparency there is.”

He added: “There is absolutely no reason why William’s household cannot provide a full set of accounts for this financial year.

“As the recipient of public funds from the state-owned Duchy he should be reporting his income and expenditure.

“As Duchy profits appear to be growing to a record £24m it’s time we demanded the return of the Duchies (of Cornwall and Lancaster) to the people and for revenue to be spent on local communities.”

William, in the Duchy’s own detailed financial accounts, paid tribute to his father for leaving an “indelible mark” on the Duchy and being passionate about driving forward change.

He described wanting to make a difference in his new role himself.

“I am committed to the cause of tackling climate change and I am proud of the estate’s efforts to contribute to this challenge,” William said.

“If we can also help respond to social challenges such as mental health and homelessness, I will feel my term as duke has been worthwhile,” he said.

The Duke of Cornwall visit to Cornwall
The Duke of Cornwall during his first official visit to Cornwall since taking on his new role, visits Newquay Orchard, a seven-acre urban greenspace (Hugh Hastings/PA)

He added: “I recognise that I have taken the helm at a challenging time for many Duchy tenants, businesses and communities.”

William said, like his father, he “will support the Duchy family through this, seeking to ensure the estate continues to evolve and move forward as a modern enterprise that delivers on our vision of sustainable stewardship – for communities, enterprise and nature”.

He previously told the Sunday Times that he had plans for social housing on Duchy land, but there were no apparent details in the Duchy financial accounts.

Next year William is expected to receive the full £24 million Duchy profit.

But Alastair Martin, the Duchy’s secretary and keeper of the records, suggested the estate may not reach those record figures again.

He put the boost from £23 million to £24 million down to some additional one-off income.

“This will not continue and the surplus for 2023/24 will not be at this level,” he said.

“Income will return to ongoing levels, there will be significant cost increases and a full repairs programme to finance.”

King Charles III coronation
The Prince and Princess of Wales during the coronation weekend (Daniel Leal/PA)

William will also have received money from his father for the funding of his official duties and his private life when he was Duke of Cambridge for the first six months of the 2022-23 financial year.

Charles’s bill for the activities of William, Kate and their family, and other costs including capital expenditure and transfer to reserve, was £4.38 million 2021-22.

But the figure has not been disclosed this year, nor has any tax bill for Charles relating to the Duchy.

William’s tax bill for any Duchy money would be due in January 2024. He pays income tax on the surplus after official costs have been deducted.

Kensington Palace did disclose the gender balance of its staff for the first time – 64% female and 36% male.

And it disclosed that William and Kate’s household is made up of 50 people, but a breakdown of their roles was not given.

Some 16.3% of their staff are from an ethnic minority background, compared with 13.6% last year.

In the UK about 18% of people belong to a black, Asian, mixed or other ethnic group, according to the 2021 Census data.

The Duchy income covers the cost of William’s public and private lives.

The Duchy is valued at more than £1 billion and is one of the largest and oldest landed estates in Britain.

It was created in 1337 by Edward III to support his son and heir Prince Edward, known as the Black Prince, and all his subsequent heirs.

It extends across 23 counties in England and Wales and includes the Oval cricket ground and 67,000 acres of Dartmoor.

More from The Courier

Dundee manager Tony Docherty in pre-season training. Image: SNS.
Dundee are 'close' to new signings says Tony Docherty as he addresses Trevor Carson…
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane endured a long injury nightmare.
‘I wasn’t in a good place’: Chris Kane targets games and goals as St…
Dunfermline took on Cove Rangers at the Balmoral Stadium.
4 Dunfermline talking points as trialist grabs goal and defender returns from injury
Fire fighters at a fire at Buller Street Lochgelly. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
Fire-fighters fight blaze at a block of flats in Lochgelly
Forfar boss Ray McKinnon has been linked with Forest Green. Image: Dave Johnston / DCT Media
Forfar boss Ray McKinnon could join ex-Dundee United team-mate Duncan Ferguson at Forest Green
Jamie McCabe training with Dundee United FC
Ex-Dundee United keeper Jamie McCabe joins Brechin City
Claire D'All (28), from Monifieth, Image: Jannica Honey
Dundee and Angus disability campaigner welcomes new app for young people
The Prince of Wales is entitled to the multimillion pound Duchy of Cornwall surplus to fund his public and private lives (Liam McBurney/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Prisoner death and predator jailed for breach
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Ronald Craik, accused of hit and run at Rait Picture shows; Ronald Craik, accused of hit and run at Rait. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 26/06/2023
Van driver told police he was 'overcome' by heat before horror smash in Perthshire
Arbroath RNLI winch operator Steve Findlay has walked out in protest. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Arbroath RNLI crew in crisis as departures rise over lifeboat controversy