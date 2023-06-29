Secret police spy units ‘real subversion of democracy’, say campaigners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Secret police spy units ‘real subversion of democracy’, say campaigners

By Press Association
The findings of the first part of the inquiry cover the actions of a Metropolitan Police unit between 1968 to 1982 (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Secret police units who spied on political activists should never have existed and undermined democracy, campaigners have said ahead of the publication of a landmark report.

The findings of the first part of the long-running public inquiry into undercover policing are due to be published on Thursday, covering the actions of a shadowy Metropolitan Police unit between 1968 to 1982.

It is the first part of an inquiry covering the activities of the Special Demonstration Squad (SDS) and its successor the National Public Order Intelligence Unit (NPOIU).

The inquiry, which has so far cost £64 million, was set up in 2015 by then-home secretary Theresa May in response to outrage over various tactics used by undercover officers.

They were found to have had sexual relationships with women without revealing their true identities, assumed the names of dead children as cover without the bereaved relatives’ consent, and spied on targets including campaigners supporting the grieving family of Stephen Lawrence.

Eleanor Fairbraida, who has waived her right to anonymity, had a sexual relationship with Mark Kennedy, who she did not know was in fact a married officer who slept with at least 10 women while undercover between 2003 and 2010.

She told the PA news agency: “These units should never have been there in the first place.

Campaigners outside the Royal Courts of Justice (Tess De La Mare/PA)

“It’s a subversion of our democracy, we were just trying to make the world a better place.

“The state covertly surveilling its citizens like it has done, and its thousands and thousands of citizens not just the people involved in the inquiry, is a real subversion of democracy.”

During closing statements for the first part of the inquiry in February, the lawyer for the inquiry David Barr KC said that had the unit’s actions been properly reviewed in its early years there was a strong case to conclude it would have been closed down.

He also said that the quality of the intelligence gathered by officers from the SDS from 1968 to 1982 was not justified in terms of the level of intrusion suffered by members of the public.

A group of women deceived into sexual relationships with undercover officers without knowing their true identity want the inquiry to show that a culture of misogyny and sexism existed in the unit from the very beginning.

Kate Wilson was deceived into a relationship with an officer (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Alison (not her real name), who lived with Mark Cassidy for five years from 1995 without knowing he was a police officer, only discovered his true identity through her own research after he disappeared.

She told PA: “This is about the context, the history behind it, the culture that was established in those early years, that enabled and facilitated the men that we met to do what they did.”

The campaigners also want greater transparency during future stages of the inquiry, with several witnesses still being kept anonymous.

Alison cites the example of Vince Harvey, who had four sexual relationships with women while undercover and later went on to become director of UK operations at the National Criminal Intelligence Service.

She said: “Who else who’s got anonymity has gone on to take a very senior role?

“This is the importance of transparency. We can’t hold people to account if there’s no transparency.”

The section of evidence relevant to Alison’s case is due to be heard in 2024, even though details of what happened have been known since 2011.

She and fellow campaigners want the inquiry’s final report to conclude that the Metropolitan Police Service was institutionally sexist, and stop similar tactics being used in future.

Legislation passed in 2021 allows undercover informants working for the police or MI5 to commit crimes without being prosecuted in the interests of national security, prevention or detection of crime or in the interests of the UK’s economic well-being.

Alison said: “We want the finding of institutional sexism and misogyny. We want the finding that these deployments were unlawful, that they were a subversion and an assault on our democracy.

“But we also want those findings to impact on future change, because the law has become such that there are no limits, which is very problematic and the Human Rights Act is clearly not sufficient protection.”

The women were not able to speak about the contents of the report, which will be published at 11.30am on Thursday.

