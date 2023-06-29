Heat wave blamed for at least 13 deaths in Texas spreads eastward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Heat wave blamed for at least 13 deaths in Texas spreads eastward

By Press Association
Lifeguard Callum Glover cools off during a safety break at the Memorial Park swimming pool in Houston, Texas (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Lifeguard Callum Glover cools off during a safety break at the Memorial Park swimming pool in Houston, Texas (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Scorching heat blamed for at least 13 deaths in Texas and another in Louisiana has blanketed more of the US Southeast, stretching government warnings of dangerous temperatures eastward into Mississippi and Tennessee.

California, meanwhile, was facing its first major heat wave of the year. The National Weather Service warned that the dry, hot, windy conditions were ripe for dangerous fires in parts of Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado and Utah.

Mid-week temperatures were forecast to surpass 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38C) in much of the Southeast and high humidity was expected to push heat index values above 115 degrees (46C) in some areas.

Lingering power outages after weekend storms compounded the heat-related misery in Arkansas, with more than 10,000 residents still without power in the central part of the state.

Among the heat’s casualties was a man who died late on Sunday in Shreveport, Louisiana, the second heat-related death in the state in an unusually warm June.

The death of a 62-year-old woman on June 21 in Keithville also was blamed on heat. Relatives found her after she had spent several days without electricity because of earlier severe storms, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said.

In southeast Louisiana, the National Weather Service office in Slidell issued an excessive heat warning on June 16, the earliest in the year it has ever done so for that area, a meteorologist said.

Eleven of the Texas heat-related deaths occurred in Webb County, which includes Laredo.

The dead ranged in age from 60 to 80-years-old and many had underlying health conditions, according to Webb County Medical Examiner Dr Corinne Stern, who said the level of heat in the county was unprecedented.

The area has a higher poverty rate than the state average and that compounds the suffering, Dr Stern said.

“The vast majority do not have air conditioning in their homes. They either have the fans off, or they have fans on but not proper ventilation,” she said.

“There has been at least one or two that have air conditioning but don’t want to run it due to the bill.”

Two Florida hikers also died while hiking in extreme heat at Big Bend National Park.

Heat Wave Louisiana
Jase Howard plays in the water with his cousin Denim Howard at the Ormond Spray Park in Destrehan, Louisiana (Brett Duke/The Advocate via AP)

The heat has prompted the US Postal Service to allow earlier starting times for letter carriers, according to the National Association of Letter Carriers Lonestar Branch.

This comes after the death of a letter carrier who died on June 20 in sweltering heat. The cause of the carrier’s death was still under investigation on Wednesday.

The unusually high temperatures were brought on by a heat dome that has taxed the Texas power grid and brought record highs to parts of the state, according to meteorologists.

That dome is spreading eastward and by the weekend is expected to be centered over the mid-South, said meteorologist Bryan Jackson with the National Weather Service in College Pak, Maryland.

Texas temperatures should then begin to drop slightly.

“It’s relief from the extreme heat,” Mr Jackson said. “It’s not really an end to a heat wave; it’s just an end to the extreme part of the heat wave.”

More from The Courier

Dundee manager Tony Docherty in pre-season training. Image: SNS.
Dundee are 'close' to new signings says Tony Docherty as he addresses Trevor Carson…
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane endured a long injury nightmare.
‘I wasn’t in a good place’: Chris Kane targets games and goals as St…
Dunfermline took on Cove Rangers at the Balmoral Stadium.
4 Dunfermline talking points as trialist grabs goal and defender returns from injury
Fire fighters at a fire at Buller Street Lochgelly. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
Fire-fighters fight blaze at a block of flats in Lochgelly
Forfar boss Ray McKinnon has been linked with Forest Green. Image: Dave Johnston / DCT Media
Forfar boss Ray McKinnon could join ex-Dundee United team-mate Duncan Ferguson at Forest Green
Jamie McCabe training with Dundee United FC
Ex-Dundee United keeper Jamie McCabe joins Brechin City
Claire D'All (28), from Monifieth, Image: Jannica Honey
Dundee and Angus disability campaigner welcomes new app for young people
Lifeguard Callum Glover cools off during a safety break at the Memorial Park swimming pool in Houston, Texas (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Wednesday court round-up — Prisoner death and predator jailed for breach
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Ronald Craik, accused of hit and run at Rait Picture shows; Ronald Craik, accused of hit and run at Rait. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 26/06/2023
Van driver told police he was 'overcome' by heat before horror smash in Perthshire
Arbroath RNLI winch operator Steve Findlay has walked out in protest. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Arbroath RNLI crew in crisis as departures rise over lifeboat controversy