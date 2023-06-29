Smart gloves ‘could allow stroke patients to relearn to play the piano’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Smart gloves ‘could allow stroke patients to relearn to play the piano’

By Press Association
Smart gloves could help stroke patients relearn to play music (M Lin/R Paul/M Abd,/J Jones/D Dieujuste/H Chim/E Engeberg/Frontiers/PA)
Scientists have developed a pair of smart gloves that could allow stroke patients with limb weakness to relearn to play the piano.

The exoskeleton glove uses artificial intelligence, moving components known as actuators, and touch sensors in a way that could help patients relearn manual tasks after losing or showing a reduced ability to move hands, fingers, or wrists.

The researchers said their proof-of-concept gloves “teaches” its wearer to play the piano by “feeling” the difference between right and wrong movements.

Dr Erik Engeberg, a professor at Florida Atlantic University’s department of ocean & mechanical engineering, in the US, said: “We found that the glove can learn to distinguish between correct and incorrect piano play.

“This means it could be a valuable tool for personalised rehabilitation of people who wish to relearn to play music.”

It is estimated that there are 1.2 million stroke survivors in the UK today.

Stroke is a leading cause of disability, with almost two thirds of survivors leaving hospital with limb weakness, visual problems, and language and communication problems.

For the study, published in Frontiers in Robotics and AI, a team of engineers designed a pair of exoskeleton gloves that uses actuators to mimic natural hand movements.

Each fingertip contains 16 sensors that allows the wearer to feel the objects they touch.

Prof Engeberg said: “While wearing the glove, human users have control over the movement of each finger to a significant extent.

“The glove is designed to assist and enhance their natural hand movements, allowing them to control the flexion and extension of their fingers.

“The glove supplies hand guidance, providing support and amplifying dexterity.”

As part of the experiments, the gloves were taught to play the nursery rhyme “Mary had a little lamb” on the piano on its own using pre-programmed movements.

When a person wore the gloves to play the piano, it was able to detect where the wearer went wrong in their movements, enabling them to “understand their performance and make improvements”.

The researchers said further work is needed to improve the accuracy of the device and make it more adaptable.

But they hope that in future, stroke patients and other people with disabilities could use these gloves to regain arm function.

Commenting on the work, Juliet Bouverie, chief executive of the Stroke Association said: “It’s an exciting time for technology in stroke research.

“We welcome studies which look at creating effective tools for improving recovery after stroke.

“The economic burden on health and social care in this country demands innovative approaches to treatment and care, which have the potential to reduce the devastating effects of stroke.”

She added: “We hope the results of this research will help build on our current understanding to bring about effective treatments to help rebuild lives after stroke.”

