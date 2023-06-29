New Zealand ‘first to ban thin plastic bags from supermarkets’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

New Zealand ‘first to ban thin plastic bags from supermarkets’

By Press Association
Catherine Langabeer, left, the head of sustainability at the Countdown chain of supermarkets, and associate environment minister Rachel Brooking demonstrate collecting fruit in reusable polyester mesh bags (Nick Perry/AP)
Catherine Langabeer, left, the head of sustainability at the Countdown chain of supermarkets, and associate environment minister Rachel Brooking demonstrate collecting fruit in reusable polyester mesh bags (Nick Perry/AP)

New Zealand will become the first country to ban the thin plastic bags that supermarket customers use to collect their fruit and vegetables.

The new ban will also extend to plastic straws and cutlery as the government expands a campaign against single-use plastics it started in 2019 when it banned the thicker plastic carrier bags used to carry shopping home.

These days, most customers take reusable tote bags to shops.

“New Zealand produces too much waste, too much plastic waste,” said associate environment minister Rachel Brooking.

Ms Brooking said the 2019 bag ban has already prevented more than one billion plastic bags from being used in New Zealand, and the new ban on thin bags, which will come into force on Saturday, will add a further reduction of 150 million bags per year.

Officials investigated concerns the latest ban will not help the environment much if customers simply switch to using disposable paper bags to collect their fruit and vegetables.

“The answer was still yes, it’s still worth doing this, but we really want to reduce single-use anything packaging,” Ms Brooking said.

“So we want people to be bringing their own bags and supermarkets are selling reusable produce bags.”

Ms Brooking said the emphasis will be on educating people but officials could impose penalties on businesses choosing to flaunt the rules.

The Countdown chain of supermarkets has started selling polyester mesh bags that can be washed and reused.

Catherine Langabeer, Countdown’s head of sustainability, said the mesh bags were tested to be reused up to 5,000 times each.

Countdown is working hard to get customers to think of reusable fruit-and-vegetable bags as the norm, she said.

“But we know change is hard and will take them a little while,” Ms Langabeer said.

“We get some grumpy customers.”

She said other customers are finding creative ways to carry home their purchases without using any plastic.

Critics have questioned the liberal government’s environmental record, pointing out that the nation’s overall greenhouse gas emissions have not decreased since the government symbolically declared a climate emergency in 2020.

More from The Courier

To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic assault Picture shows; Matthew Cowan. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 28/06/2023
Perth football fan attacked partner in violent rage after watching team lose
The man used Instagram to extort his own daughter. Image: Shutterstock.
Arbroath paedophile extorted nude pictures from his own daughter
Graeme Strachan leaves Forfar Sheriff Court.
Tannadice staff helped police catch drink-driving DJ
A disposable vape ban could be announced this week. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Scotland's disposable vape ban campaign started in Dundee. Is a win on the horizon?
Scotland manager Andy Roxburgh welcomes Craig Brown on to the Scotland staff in 1986 - he never looked back. Image: DC Thomson.
Craig Brown: Dundee title-winner and ex-Scotland manager's footballing life in pictures
Theresa Mallett heckled Humza Yousaf during his speech. Image: PA.
11 years of pain came out when I heckled Humza Yousaf in Dundee says…
Sandy Mitchell will bid for overall victory in this weekend's Spa 24 Hours. Image: McMedia
Angus ace Mitchell has first tilt at overall victory in world's biggest GT3 race…
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Last Class 2023 Picture shows; Last Class 2023. NA. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Last Class 2023: Primary 7 photos from schools across Angus
Ken Miles of Kinross-shire Civic Trust.
War of words over Kinross Beer Garden as Kinross-shire Civic Trust responds to criticism
Natasha and Arron Dick with daughter Alba at her newborn shoot.
Blairgowrie couple helped by memory box after tot's death celebrate 'miracle baby'