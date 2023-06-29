Police arrest 150 as unrest spreads after 17-year-old driver killed by police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News UK & World

Police arrest 150 as unrest spreads after 17-year-old driver killed by police

By Press Association
Youths clash with police in Nanterre near Paris (Christophe Ena/AP)
Youths clash with police in Nanterre near Paris (Christophe Ena/AP)

Protesters angry after police shot dead a 17-year-old boy set cars and public buildings ablaze in Paris suburbs as unrest spread to some other French cities and towns – despite increased security efforts and the president’s calls for calm.

The killing of Nahel during a traffic stop on Tuesday, caught on video, shocked the country and stirred up long-simmering tensions between young people and police in housing projects and other disadvantaged neighbourhoods around France.

Nahel’s surname has not been released by authorities or his family. In earlier statements, lawyers for the family spelled the name Nael.

Police forces clash with youths in Nanterre near Paris on Thursday
Police forces clash with youths in Nanterre near Paris on Thursday (Christophe Ena/AP)

Clashes first erupted on Tuesday night in and around the Paris suburb of Nanterre, where Nahel was killed, and the government deployed 2,000 police to maintain order on Wednesday.

But violence resumed after dusk.

Police and firefighters struggled to contain protesters and extinguish numerous blazes through the night that damaged schools, police stations and town halls or other public buildings, according to a spokesperson for the national police.

The national police on Thursday reported fires or skirmishes in multiple cities overnight, from Toulouse in the south to Lille in the north, though the nexus of tensions was Nanterre and other Paris suburbs.

Police arrested 150 people around the country, more than half of them in the Paris region, the spokesperson said.

She was not authorised to be publicly named according to police rules.

Police officers walk past burned cars as they clash with youths in Nanterre
Police officers walk past burned cars as they clash with youths in Nanterre (Christophe Ena/AP)

The number of injured was not immediately released.

French President Emmanuel Macron held an emergency security meeting on Thursday about the violence.

“These acts are totally unjustifiable,” he said at the beginning of the meeting, which aimed at securing hot spots and planning for the coming days “so full peace can return”.

Mr Macron also said it is time for “remembrance and respect” as Nahel’s mother called for a silent march on Thursday in his honour on the square where he was killed.

Multiple vehicles were set ablaze in Nanterre and protesters shot fireworks and threw stones at police, who fired repeated volleys of tear gas.

Flames shot out of three storeys of a building and a blaze was reported at an electrical plant.

Fire damaged the town hall of the Paris suburb of L’Ile-Saint-Denis, not far from France’s national stadium and the headquarters of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The police officer accused of the killing is in custody on suspicion of manslaughter and could face preliminary charges as soon as Thursday, according to the Nanterre prosecutor’s office.

Flowers are attached to a pole where a young man was killed by a police office in Nanterre
Flowers are attached to a pole where a young man was killed by a police office in Nanterre (Lewis Joly/AP)

French activists renewed calls to tackle what they see as systemic police abuse, particularly in neighbourhoods like the one where Nahel lived, where many residents struggle with poverty and racial or class discrimination.

Government officials condemned the killing and sought to distance themselves from the police officer’s actions.

Mr Macron called the killing “inexplicable and inexcusable” and called for calm.

“Nothing justifies the death of a young person,” he told reporters in Marseille on Wednesday.

Videos of the shooting shared online show two police officers leaning into the driver-side window of a yellow car before the vehicle pulls away as one officer fires into the window.

The videos show the car later crashed into a post nearby.

The driver died at the scene, the prosecutor’s office said.

Bouquets of orange and yellow roses now mark the site of the shooting, on Nanterre’s Nelson Mandela Square.

A police officer fires teargas during clash with youths in Nanterre
A police officer fires teargas during clash with youths in Nanterre (Christophe Ena/AP)

Speaking to Parliament, prime minister Elisabeth Borne said: “The shocking images broadcast yesterday show an intervention that appears clearly not to comply with the rules of engagement of our police forces.”

Deadly use of firearms is less common in France than in the United States, though several people have died or sustained injuries at the hands of French police in recent years, prompting demands for more accountability.

France also saw protests against racial profiling and other injustice in the wake of George Floyd’s killing by police in Minnesota.

Asked about police abuses, Mr Macron said justice should be allowed to run its course.

A lawyer for Nahel’s family, Yassine Bouzrou, told the Associated Press they want the police officer prosecuted for murder instead of manslaughter.

French footballer Kylian Mbappe, who grew up in the Paris suburb of Bondy, was among many shocked by what happened.

“I hurt for my France,” he tweeted.

