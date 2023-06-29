Police release body camera video of an officer killing gunman who killed eight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police release body camera video of an officer killing gunman who killed eight

By Press Association
People raise their hands as they leave a shopping centre after a shooting on May 6 in Allen, Texas (LM Otero/AP)
Police have released footage of an officer killing a neo-Nazi gunman, quickly ending a mass shooting that left eight people dead and seven others hurt at a Dallas shopping centre.

The edited five-and-a-half-minute video details the final moments of Mauricio Garcia, 33, after he unleashed a rain of bullets from an AR-15-style rifle at the Allen Premium Outlets on May 6.

Those killed included three members of a Korean American family including a three-year-old child, two young sisters, a security guard and an engineer from India.

Police have not revealed a motive for the attack.

The shooting came in a year that has seen an unprecedented pace of mass killings.

The footage from a body camera worn by an Allen police officer starts with him telling two children outside the mall to wear their seatbelts and be good.

People gather across the street from the shopping centre after a shooting on May 6
Moments later, the sound of rapid gunfire erupts.

The children and a woman with them run away as the officer radios in the report, grabs his rifle from his car and runs toward the gunfire, the footage shows.

As he runs, the panting officer shouts at people to move and get out.

At one point he tells the dispatcher: “I believe we’ve got a mass shooter,” and shouts at the gunman to drop his weapon.

“I’m passing injured (people),” he adds.

The officer continues to run through the outside galleries of the outlet as the sound of gunfire bursts continues.

About four minutes into the video, the officer opens fire with at least six shots.

An instant later, the officer shouts: “Drop the gun,” and then reports: “I’ve got him down.”

Another officer then confirms the gunman is dead.

The video ends with the two officers standing next to the gunman’s body, which is blurred out.

The footage was released a day after a grand jury cleared the officer of wrongdoing, indicating “the use of force was justified under Texas law,” according to a police statement.

In the statement, Allen Police chief Brian Harvey praised the officer.

“This video shows how quickly a routine interaction with the public turned into a life-and-death situation,” Mr Harvey said.

“The officer recognised the danger, ran toward the gunfire and neutralised the threat — and for his actions, the Allen community is forever grateful.”

Three members of a Korean American family were killed: Kyu Song Cho, 37, Cindy Cho, 35, and their three-year-old son, James Cho. Their six-year-old son was hurt.

Also killed were Aishwarya Thatikonda, 27, sisters Daniela Mendoza, 11, and Sofia Mendoza, eight, security guard Christian LaCour, 20, and Elio Cumana-Rivas, 32.

Garcia used one of eight legally bought guns he had taken to the shopping centre, authorities said.

The killer had no criminal record.

An army official said Garcia failed to complete basic training about 15 years earlier and was kicked out for mental health reasons.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters.

Garcia left a long trail of online posts describing his white supremacist and misogynistic views.

He described mass shootings as sport and posted photos showing his large Nazi tattoos and a favourite passage in the Hunger Games books marked with a swastika drawn in green highlighter.

He was Latino and posted a cartoon image showing a Latino child at a fork in a road, with one direction labelled “act black” and the other “become a white supremacist”.

“I think I’ll take my chances with the white supremacist,” he wrote.

