Home News UK & World

In Pictures: More Muslims celebrate Eid

By Press Association
A Rohingya Muslim child comforts a cow which will be slaughtered for sacrifice, near a mosque in Selayang on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (Vincent Thian/AP)
A Rohingya Muslim child comforts a cow which will be slaughtered for sacrifice, near a mosque in Selayang on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (Vincent Thian/AP)

Muslims are celebrating Eid al-Adha, one of the biggest holidays in the Islamic calendar, with full meat-based feasts.

Eid al-Adha, known as the Feast of Sacrifice, coincides with the final rites of the annual hajj in Saudi Arabia.

It is a joyous occasion for which food is a hallmark, with devout Muslims buying and slaughtering animals and sharing two-thirds of the meat with the poor.

Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at Jami masjid in Ahmedabad, India
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at Jami masjid in Ahmedabad, India (Ajit Solanki/AP)

Many Southeast Asia nations, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei and Singapore observed Eid al-Adha on Thursday, while Muslims in other parts of the globe, including in countries like Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, Afghanistan and Nigeria, celebrated the holiday on Wednesday.

It varies according to moon sightings in different parts of the world.

A Muslim attends prayers during Eid-al-Adha at a mosque in Kathmandu, Nepal
A Muslim attends prayers during Eid-al-Adha at a mosque in Kathmandu, Nepal (Niranjan Shrestha/AP)

On Thursday, worshippers shoulder-to-shoulder joined in communal prayers in the streets of Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta.

Mosques flooded with devotees offering morning prayers, including in Jakarta’s Istiqlal Grand Mosque, the largest in Southeast Asia.

A woman has her hands painted with traditional henna as she attends Eid al-Adha prayers at historical Badshahi mosque in Lahore, Pakistan
A woman has her hands painted with traditional henna as she attends Eid al-Adha prayers at historical Badshahi mosque in Lahore, Pakistan (KM Chaudary/AP)

“Thank God, we can pray Eid al-Adha with our family and celebrate the festival without fears of the outbreak and pandemic,” said Neisya Fabiola, a Jakarta resident.

“This year’s celebration is much more lively than last year’s.”

Muslims walk to a mosque for morning prayer during Eid in Selayang on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Muslims walk to a mosque for morning prayer during Eid in Selayang on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (Vincent Thian/AP)

Eid al-Adha holiday in Indonesia is known for its lavish meat-based feasts, which are made with the meat from the sacrifice.

Huge crowds filled the yards of mosques to participate in ritual animal slaughter for the festival.

Indonesia’s government has decided to extend this year’s feast of sacrifice holiday by giving an extra two days of mandatory leave before and after the Muslim festival in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country.

A Muslim family performs ablution before prayers during Eid in Kathmandu, Nepal
A Muslim family performs ablution before prayers during Eid in Kathmandu, Nepal (Niranjan Shrestha/AP)

President Joko Widodo said the decision was geared toward spurring economic activities and tourism in the world’s largest archipelago nation.

“It would allow more time for people to travel and enjoy their holiday in a bid to spur more economic activities, particularly domestic tourism,” Mr Widodo said last week.

A homeless physically disabled man navigates his way across a puddle to ask for alms outside a mosque in Kathmandu, Nepal
A homeless physically disabled man navigates his way across a puddle to ask for alms outside a mosque in Kathmandu, Nepal (Niranjan Shrestha/AP)

Indonesia, like the rest of the world, is struggling to come out of an economic recession fuelled by the pandemic with the Ukraine war and soaring energy and food prices creating complications in the recovery.

Eid al-Adha commemorates the Quranic tale of Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice Ismail as an act of obedience to God.

Muslims perform a morning prayer marking Eid in front of Al Mashun Great Mosque in Medan, Indonesia
Muslims perform a morning prayer marking Eid in front of Al Mashun Great Mosque in Medan, Indonesia (Binsar Bakkara/AP)

Before he could carry out the sacrifice, God provided a ram as an offering.

In the Christian and Jewish telling, Abraham is ordered to kill another son, Isaac.

Last year, a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak disrupted the ritual slaughter of animals to mark Eid al-Adha in Indonesia.

A Nigerian muslim attends Eid prayers at an open field in Lagos, Nigeria, on Wednesday
A Nigerian muslim attends Eid prayers at an open field in Lagos, Nigeria, on Wednesday (Sunday Alamba/AP)

But the government has worked to overcome that outbreak.

Foot-and-mouth disease is an acute, highly contagious viral disease of cloven-footed animals that is sometimes transmitted to humans.

It significantly dampened the typically booming holiday trade in goats, cows and sheep in Indonesia.

Muslims gather after the Eid prayers, outside the Haghia Sophia mosque in the Sultan Ahmed district of Istanbul on Wednesday
Muslims gather after the Eid prayers, outside the Haghia Sophia mosque in the Sultan Ahmed district of Istanbul on Wednesday (Khalil Hamra/AP)

The disease returned to Indonesia last year, which had been outbreak-free for 32 years.

The government, struggling to cope, set up a task force and ordered the culling of tens thousands infected livestock.

People greet each others after attending Eid prayers in Peshawar, Pakistan
People greet each others after attending Eid prayers in Peshawar, Pakistan (Muhammad Sajjad/AP)

The trend of active cases was observed to have decreased with zero new cases in the recent weeks, with the remaining active cases of 4,682 as of Monday, out of a total of 630,706 cases largely on the most populated islands of Java and Sumatra, according to data from the National FMD Task Force.

