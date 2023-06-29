South Koreans wake up younger – with 63-year-old turning 61 again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
South Koreans wake up younger – with 63-year-old turning 61 again

By Press Association
South Koreans have woken up younger – after a new law that changes how people count their ages was adopted (Lee Jin-man/AP)
South Koreans have woken up younger – after a new law that changes how people count their ages was adopted.

The country’s previous age-counting method made people a year or two older than they really are – with Wednesday’s change formalising the international method as standard in administrative and civil laws.

Traditionally, South Koreans turn one on the day they are born – and another year older when the calendar hits January 1.

That means someone born on December 31 turns two the next day.

Now, following the widely recognised international method, people will turn one a year after their birth.

“I turned six and then became five again,” youngster Kim Da-in said.

Government officials have admitted the new law will not meaningfully change how public services are delivered – with most already based on international ages.

President Yoon Suk Yeol has described standardising ages as a key goal of his government, citing a need to reduce “social and administrative confusion” and disputes.

International ages were already the standard in most South Korean laws and official and legal documents and define when a person goes to school, becomes eligible to drive and vote and gets a pension.

Still, the law was welcomed by Choi Eun-young, a 49-year-old resident in the capital, Seoul, who no longer feels the need to describe herself as being in her 50s.

“The law doesn’t make you biologically younger and there are no real benefits other than feeling good about being called a year younger than before,” she admitted.

“But if that’s the international standard, there’s no bad in following it.”

Oh Seung-youl, another Seoul resident, agreed.

“It’s always good to be younger,” Mr Oh said, praising the new law for turning him 61 from 63.

“My birthday is December 16 and I became two years old less than a month after I was born,” said Oh.

“That’s why I said (the old counting method) doesn’t make sense.”

While the new law says a person’s age must be counted by the passing of birthdays for most public services, it does not affect other age-related regulations that are based on yearly rules.

Staying the same is the country’s legal age for drinking and smoking, which are allowed from January 1 of the year a person turns 19 in their international age, regardless of whether their birthday has passed.

The new law does not affect when South Korean men become eligible to serve their mandatory military duties, which is from January 1 of the year they turn 18 in international age.

Changing those age regulations would require revisions of the country’s youth protection and military service laws, the government legislation ministry said.

Lee Wan-kyu, the government legislation minister, said in a statement the new law is mostly aimed at reducing confusion in daily life and inspiring a change in “social perception” toward a more rational way of counting ages.

Promoting international age as a social standard could be important in areas like health care.

For example, a child could be at risk if his or her parents see a cough syrup instruction that reads “20ml for 12 years and older” and think it means the so-called “Korean age”, the ministry said in a press release.

People walk along the public area of the Cheonggye Stream in Seoul
The change, made to try and avoid confusion, came into force on Wednesday (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

There have also been instances where public transport users demand refunds after paying for their children’s fares, thinking the free rides given to children under six meant their Korean age.

Differing age interpretations inspired a major dispute in 2004 at a dairy company, Namyang, after unionists and management disagreed over the terms of their collective bargaining agreement that allowed the company to gradually reduce the salaries of employees aged 56 or older.

Following a lengthy court battle over whether 56 meant the Korean age or international age, the Supreme Court in 2022 ruled the agreement should be interpreted as 55 years in international age, citing communication records between unionists.

