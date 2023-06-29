Prince of Wales high-fives children and presents goat trophy on visit to show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Prince of Wales high-fives children and presents goat trophy on visit to show

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales meets schoolchildren as he attends the Royal Norfolk Show (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Prince of Wales meets schoolchildren as he attends the Royal Norfolk Show (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Prince of Wales high-fived a crowd of schoolchildren who were chanting “William! William!” on a visit to an agricultural show, telling them they were the most vocal he had ever met.

William, 41, arrived by helicopter to the Royal Norfolk Show near Norwich on Thursday, going on a walkabout and presenting prizes to young farmers displaying cattle.

As he went to his waiting Range Rover, having just presented the Queen’s prize to the champion goat and her exhibitor, he was surrounded by excited schoolchildren, with one exclaiming ‘oh my God!’.

William high-fived scores of youngsters, telling them: “You’re the most vocal children I’ve ever met, including my own!”

Royal Norfolk Show
The Prince of Wales meets members of the public as he attends the Royal Norfolk Show (Joe Giddens/ PA)

Earlier, he saw a former air ambulance colleague while meeting a series of emergency service workers.

Recognising air ambulance doctor Neil Berry, William joked ‘oh Lord!’, adding that there were “some familiar faces”.

The prince was an air ambulance pilot for two years from 2015 to 2017, flying helicopter emergency medical service missions for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Dr Berry, 46, who has worked for the service for more than 10 years and flies every week, estimated he had been on between 10 and 50 flights with William.

Royal Norfolk Show
The Prince of Wales hands out awards to cattle handlers as he attends the Royal Norfolk Show at the Norfolk Showground in Norwich (Joe Giddens/ PA)

“I said we miss you, it would be good to have you back,” said Dr Berry, speaking afterwards.

“He said ‘I miss you guys too, I hope everyone’s well’.

“He would love to do stuff like that but he’s obviously got bigger roles that he needs to do.

“It’s great that he got the opportunity in the first place.”

Dr Berry, who also works as a consultant anaesthetist at Ipswich Hospital, said William is a “brilliant guy, brilliant pilot” and it was a “pleasure” to see him again.

“I was hoping he wouldn’t take the mickey out of me too much and I think I got off lightly,” he said. “He’s just a really nice guy and a really good pilot.

“We were lucky to have him and it’s a shame he doesn’t still work with us.

“It’s really close because we’re a minimum of a four-man team, two pilots, doctor and paramedic.

“Most often there’s five of us, either a doctor or a paramedic in training as well.

“We go to the most horrendous things people are likely to see.

“You bond pretty quickly doing that.

“We spoke a lot about mental health.

“He was great – if we went to really rough jobs we would all get in touch including him and we’d follow up how patients were and check everyone was OK.”

During the visit, William also met staff and volunteers from East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, local veterans and Scouts and Girl Guides.

He presented a series of prizes to beef and dairy handlers, with the last trophy being the Queen’s prize to the champion goat and exhibitor.

The trophy, first presented 42 years ago, rotates around the show to a different type of animal each year, with this year being the turn of the goat.

It was won by a two-year-old goat called Teion Meika, who is British Saanen breed, and her handler Teigh O’Neill.

Mr O’Neill, 42, of Holt, Norfolk, said William “was very interested”, adding: “It was nice to see him interacting with everybody.”

William got into a waiting Range Rover after making his way through the crowds of children, pausing to chat and exchange high-fives.

The Royal Norfolk Show, first held in 1847, has been attended by several members of the royal family over the years, including the King in 2016 and the late Queen in 1986.

More from The Courier

The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Dundee United's bouncers and Dee transfer targets
Dundee United's Paul Watson, Jamie Robson and Frederic Frans applaud the fans at full time
Former Dundee United defender announces retirement — and immediately lands coaching role
Blurred shot of an Xplore Dundee bus moving through the city centre.
Xplore Dundee strike over as staff accept pay offer
First Minister Humza Yousaf in shirt sleeves, seated at a polished table as he reads through papers in front of him. The image was taken as he prepared for his speech to the SNP independence convention in the Caird Hall, Dundee.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Humza Yousaf is only deceiving himself and his shrinking band of supporters
Dundee managing director John Nelms.
Dundee fan group Dee4Life reveal 'significant distance' remains in bid for board rep after…
Raith Rovers striker Jamie Gullan missed parts of last season through injury. Image: SNS.
Increased competition in attacking areas at Raith Rovers keeps Jamie Gullan 'on his toes'
We admired the swan latte art. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson.
Dundee Restaurant Week: Check out the tasty £7 deal at EH9 Espresso
CR0042927 Jamie Ross. Stock. Fishing. Gourdon, Aberdeenshire. Monday 15th May 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
SNP scraps fishing ban plans in latest U-turn
The new Home Bargains at The Stack Retail Park is under construction
New Dundee Home Bargains and Greggs drive-thru could open before end of year
Disgraced ex-Dundee surgeon Professor Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.
NHS Tayside blamed junior staff for disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel's poor performance