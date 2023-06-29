Family of father killed in front of tram passengers pay tribute to ‘loving soul’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Family of father killed in front of tram passengers pay tribute to ‘loving soul’

By Press Association
Kyle Knowles, 32, was murdered on a tram (Family handout/PA)
Kyle Knowles, 32, was murdered on a tram (Family handout/PA)

The family of a father who was stabbed to death in front of passengers on a tram in Nottingham have paid tribute to a “loving soul and cheeky character”.

Chef Kyle Knowles, 32, of Staunton Drive, Sherwood, was murdered on a tram approaching the Highbury Vale tram stop in Basford, in the north of the city, at around 11.10am on Monday.

A 24-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene, was taken to hospital after suffering injuries to his hands, and will face police questioning upon his release.

A statement from Mr Knowles’ family said: “A dedicated father and chef with a loving soul and cheeky character, who was yet to find his place on this Earth.

“You’ve now returned to the place where stardust is made, reunited with friends you once lost.

“Left behind is a loving mother, father, three brothers and your children, who all love you very much, and will see you again one day.

“Until then, set the table and pour the drinks.”

Nottingham Police confirmed the incident was isolated and it is not looking for anyone else in connection with the attack.

The force called for witnesses, especially those with mobile phone footage, to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Clare Dean said: “I would firstly like to say that our thoughts are very much with all of Mr Knowles’ family and friends at what is an incredibly difficult time for everyone who knew him.

“What happened on Monday we know has caused concern among the community, but I want to reassure people we have a team of highly skilled detectives working extremely hard to establish the circumstances of this tragic incident.

“This incident took place on a tram with other passengers and staff onboard and we know what people witnessed on Monday will have affected them – which is why we want to make people aware of the Notts Victim CARE system where you can speak to a trained professional for emotional support.”

