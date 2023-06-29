Glastonbury festival-goers use data equivalent to 400 HD film downloads an hour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glastonbury festival-goers use data equivalent to 400 HD film downloads an hour

By Press Association
Figures show 450 gigabytes of data were uploaded during Sir Elton John’s Sunday headline performance on the main Pyramid Stage (Yui Mok/PA)
Figures show 450 gigabytes of data were uploaded during Sir Elton John's Sunday headline performance on the main Pyramid Stage (Yui Mok/PA)

Glastonbury festival-goers used data equivalent to downloading the Rocket Man film in HD 400 times an hour for the entire five-day event, Vodafone has revealed.

The festival’s “official connectivity partner” said 169 terabytes of data were consumed during the festival.

The firm placed nine masts around the Worthy Farm site to cope with demand.

Figures show 450 gigabytes of data were uploaded during Sir Elton John’s Sunday headline performance on the main Pyramid Stage.

Glastonbury Festival 2023
Sir Elton John performed on the Pyramid Stage (Yui Mok/PA)

Over the course of the five-day event, some 20 terabytes of data were consumed at the biggest stage as the audience uploaded videos and pictures to social media.

The Glastonbury app was downloaded 208,000 times, with more than 130,729 people using the “My Line-Up” feature, giving attendees reminders to get to pre-selected performances on time.

Some 10,500 charging packs were sold through the event’s battery exchange scheme.

Max Taylor, Vodafone’s UK chief commercial officer, said: “We are incredibly proud of our network team who boosted the network to its highest ever capacity in our first year as Official Connectivity Partner to Glastonbury.

“We wanted to make sure that as many fans as possible could benefit from our reliable, award-winning network on site and we over-delivered on this promise. We can’t wait to bring even bigger and better things to Glastonbury next year.”

