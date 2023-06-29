Gambling disorder contributed to death of father-of-two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gambling disorder contributed to death of father-of-two

By Press Association
Luke Ashton, who took his own life at the age of 40 after suffering what an expert deemed was a “pervasive” gambling disorder (Leigh Day/PA)
Luke Ashton, who took his own life at the age of 40 after suffering what an expert deemed was a “pervasive” gambling disorder (Leigh Day/PA)

A gambling disorder contributed to the death of a father-of-two who took his own life after losing thousands of pounds, a coroner has ruled.

Luke Ashton died on April 22 2021, after online gambling “consumed” him and saw him lose £5,000 in one month alone just before he took his own life.

The inquest heard the 40-year-old, from Leicester, was making up to 100 bets a day on betting websites and had previously racked up £18,000 in debts due to the “pervasive” gambling addiction.

He was described as a “happy” man who had no diagnosed mental health issues, his wife Annie told his inquest.

One of the main operators used by Mr Ashton since 2012, Betfair, which is owned by Flutter UK & Ireland, was named an “interested person” in the inquest – the first time a gambling company has been involved in such proceedings.

Coroner Ivan Cartwright concluded at Leicester Coroner’s Court on Thursday a gambling disorder did contribute to his death, adding betting company Betfair could have done more to help him before he took his own life.

Mr Cartwright said: “Luke Ashton was assessed as a low risk gambler although his activity was more intensive in the 10 weeks prior to his death. The operator did not intervene or interact with Luke in any meaningful way.”

