Boat impounded by police after death of two swimmers sold to wildlife trips firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Boat impounded by police after death of two swimmers sold to wildlife trips firm

By Press Association
The Dorset Belle (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Dorset Belle (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The boat which was impounded by police following the death of two young swimmers next to Bournemouth pier has been bought to carry out wildlife spotting trips in Devon.

The previous owners, Island Cruises, put the Dorset Belle up for sale after the local council suspended boat trips from the pier at the seaside resort following the fatal incident on May 31.

Bournemouth beach deaths
Joe Abbess (Family handout)

Joe Abbess, 17, and Sunnah Khan, 12, drowned, and eight other people were treated by paramedics after they were suspected to have been caught in a riptide next to the pier at the Dorset seaside resort.

Dorset Police impounded the pleasure cruiser Dorset Belle at its berth in Poole Harbour following the fatal incident.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) earlier this week released a statement that no boat was involved in the deaths.

Now the boat, which has been repainted and renamed the Dolphin Princess, has been purchased by WeFerry/FunFish to be its flagship vessel for wildlife spotting trips and pleasure rides operating out of Brixham.

Bournemouth pier deaths
Sunnah Khan (Stephanie Williams/Twitter)

WeFerry owner John Ford said: “We feel for everyone involved in what has happened, it has ruined so many lives.”

He added: “WeFerry are extremely proud to bring this beautiful flagship addition to the Funfish fleet.

“She will also be supporting local charity events and offering increased capacity to our extremely popular Fish n Chip cruises in partnership with Rockfish.”

The MAIB said in a statement on Tuesday: “Having conducted a thorough preliminary assessment of the circumstances of this tragic accident the MAIB has decided that no formal investigation will be launched.

“This was a truly tragic accident but our understanding of the circumstances is that it did not involve a vessel and therefore is not something the branch would investigate.”

A man in his 40s, who police said was “on the water” at the time, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and later released under investigation.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council suspended boat operations from the pier.

An inquest into the deaths of the two youngsters, which was opened at Bournemouth Town Hall earlier this month, heard that they were part of a group of people thought to have been caught up in a riptide in the sea near the pier.

Post-mortem examinations found that they both died of drowning, the inquest was told, before coroner Rachael Griffin adjourned proceedings to a further hearing in September.

Dorset Police said the beach was extremely busy at the time of the incident but that neither of the youngsters nor anyone else pulled from the sea had been involved in any collision or contact with any vessel in the water.

More from The Courier

The Dorset Belle (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Thursday court round-up — 'Crackhead judge' and Bible verses
A Tayside Aviation plane preparing to land at Dundee Airport. Image: DC Thomson.
Tories defeated as Perth and Kinross Council votes to ban domestic flights for staff
Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon in a navy Scottish Government gilet, standing in front of a woman shearing a sheep.
BRIAN HENDERSON: Scottish Government's Royal Highland Show performance was a poor fit for farmers
Michelle Frampton.
Perth and Kinross Council makes stand against racial hate towards Travellers
Firefighters gathered outside Perth and Kinross headquarters on Wednesday, June 28 2023.
Perth and Kinross councillors demand Holyrood meeting over fire cuts
Dunfermline assistant manager Dave Mackay. Image: Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay says Dunfermline 'definitely need players in' but will be patient
small child drawing with crayons, photographed from above.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Why I won't be binning any more of my kids' drawings
A girl wrote a letter to Raith Rovers coach Tony Spencer after he died
'Hero': Schoolgirl's touching tribute to Raith Rovers coach who died aged 34
The Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC is arguing for the law change.
Top prosecutor seeks major change in Scottish rape trial rules
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Dundee United's bouncers and Dee transfer targets