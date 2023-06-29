First Swan Upping of King’s reign to take place in July

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First Swan Upping of King’s reign to take place in July

By Press Association
Swan Uppers check over a cygnet last year during the ancient tradition of Swan Upping (Steve Parsons/PA)
Swan Uppers check over a cygnet last year during the ancient tradition of Swan Upping (Steve Parsons/PA)

The ancient tradition of Swan Upping – the annual census of the swan population along the River Thames – will take place for the first time under the King’s reign next month.

It has always been the duty of the Sovereign’s Swan Marker to count the number of young cygnets each year and ensure that the swan population is maintained.

The ceremony of Swan Upping takes place during the third week of July every year, and will begin on Monday July 17 from Sunbury lock cut, Middlesex, finishing at Abingdon Bridge, Oxfordshire, on Friday July 21.

Swan Upping
A cygnet is checked over near Chertsey in Surrey in 2022 (Steve Parsons/PA)

The King’s Swan Marker and the accompanying Swan Uppers of the Vintners’ and Dyers’ Livery Companies use six traditional Thames rowing skiffs in their five-day journey upstream to Abingdon.

Scarlet uniforms are worn by the King’s Swan Marker and Swan Uppers, and each boat flies the appropriate flag and pennant.

Announcing the schedule for Swan Upping 2023, the King’s Swan Marker, David Barber, said: “This will be the first time Swan Upping takes place under the flags of His Majesty King Charles III and the Crown boats will be proudly flying the pennants and flags bearing his new cypher.

“His Majesty is renowned for his deep and lifelong passion for wildlife, and I am sure this sustained interest will encourage young children to learn more about nature during the Swan Upping season.

“It has been a challenging year for the swan population given the spread of avian influenza, through which we have lost hundreds of swans on the River Thames alone.

“I am pleased to advise that the number of reports of infection has decreased in the past months, which is excellent news.

Swan Upping
David Barber checks over a swan last year (Steve Parsons/PA)

“We will be inviting local primary school children to participate in educational question-and-answer sessions throughout the week.

“The children will be able to meet the Swan Uppers and learn about the ecology of the mute swan and the history of Swan Upping.

“These sessions are a valuable learning experience for young children and we hope to encourage their interest in the natural environment.”

Mr Barber was the late Queen’s Swan Marker for 29 years and is now the King’s Swan Marker.

The Swan Upping ceremony dates back to the 12th century when the ownership of all unmarked mute swans in Britain was claimed by the Crown in order to ensure a ready supply for feasts.

It is the duty of the Sovereign’s Swan Marker to count the number of young cygnets each year on certain stretches of the Thames and its surrounding tributaries, and to ensure the swan population is maintained.

Its focus now is conservation and education.

