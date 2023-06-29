Gambling disorder contributed to death of father-of-two, coroner concludes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gambling disorder contributed to death of father-of-two, coroner concludes

By Press Association
Luke Ashton died at the age of 40 (Leigh Day Solicitors/PA)
Luke Ashton died at the age of 40 (Leigh Day Solicitors/PA)

A gambling disorder did contribute to the death of a father-of-two, a coroner has said, as he concluded a betting company could have done more to help him before he took his own life.

Luke Ashton had lost thousands of pounds gambling on Betfair’s exchange before he died at the age of 40 on April 22 2021, and had previously racked up debts of £18,000.

At the conclusion of a three-day inquest into his death at Leicester Coroner’s Court on Thursday, area coroner Ivan Cartwright said he was “perplexed” that the betting company’s algorithm, which is designed to detect the risk of harm among their customers, did not flag Mr Ashton as being a problem gambler.

He said: “He was assessed as being a low risk gambler although his activity was more intensive in the 10 weeks prior to his death.

“The operator did not intervene or interact with Mr Ashton in any meaningful way.”

Mr Cartwright added that if they had, it “may have changed the outcome”.

He told the inquest that he was planning to produce a prevention of future deaths report within 14 days, and that his “greatest concern” was surrounding interaction and intervention.

Recording his cause of death as hanging and a gambling disorder, Mr Cartwright added: “Luke Ashton died as a result of his own actions.

“At the time of his death, he was suffering from a gambling disorder that was longstanding and that contributed to the decision to take his own life.”

Three days’ worth of evidence heard at Leicester Town Hall between June 14-16 heard that Mr Ashton had become “consumed” by gambling and his activity on the Betfair exchange had spiked in the weeks before he took his own life.

He had been gambling more than 100 times a day, early in the morning and late at night when his wife Annie was in bed.

He had not shared details of his betting activities or the way he was feeling before he died and had no diagnosed mental health conditions.

Professor Dame Clare Gerada, president of the Royal College of GPs who specialises in addiction issues, had previously told the inquest it was her professional opinion that Mr Ashton had a “pervasive” gambling addiction.

Luke Ashton inquest
Luke Ashton had a gambling disorder (Leigh Day Solicitors/PA)

Will Prochaska, spokesman for Gambling With Lives, a charity that supports families bereaved by gambling-related suicide, said: “The coroner’s conclusions have shown once again how the gambling industry puts profit over people’s lives, continuing to offer bets when all the signs showed a life was in danger.

“This cannot keep happening, the Gambling Commission must remove gambling operators’ licences when they breach them, and the Government must take its gambling reforms further and faster.”

In a statement, Ian Brown, chief executive of Flutter UKI, Betfair’s parent company, said: “We wish to reiterate our sincere condolences to Mrs Ashton and her family. We are truly sorry for their loss.

“Flutter UKI is committed to doing the right thing and creating an environment for customers to enjoy our products in a safe and sustainable way.

“Over the past three years we have made significant changes to our controls, including mandatory deposit limits for customers who return to our sites after a period of self-exclusion.

“We hold ourselves to the absolute highest standards in the industry and we will, of course, incorporate additional learnings from this tragic case into our systems and processes.”

– Anyone who needs support can call Samaritans free of charge on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website.

