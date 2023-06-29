Man Utd agree deal to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Man Utd agree deal to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea

By Press Association
Manchester United have agreed an initial £55million deal to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea (Mike Egerton/PA)
Manchester United have agreed an initial £55million deal to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea (Mike Egerton/PA)

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign England midfielder Mason Mount for an initial £55million from Chelsea, the PA news agency understands.

The Red Devils will pay an additional £5m dependent on appearances and success.

The 24-year-old is understood to have agreed a five-year contract, with an option for a further year.

England v USA – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Group B – Al Bayt Stadium
Mount has 36 England caps (Mike Egerton/PA)

Agreeing a deal for Mount helps to bolster the options for United boss Erik ten Hag in a key midfield area.

Mount came through the ranks at Chelsea, scoring 27 goals and providing 22 assists in 129 Premier League appearances.

The 24-year-old – a Champions League winner with the Blues in 2021 – has won 36 England caps and started the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.

Mason Mount is set to join Manchester United
Mason Mount is set to join Manchester United (John Walton/PA)

United had made three previous offers for Mount, who is out of contract next summer.

They were keen not to get drawn into a saga and his expected arrival at Old Trafford will represent their first bit of business this summer.

Reports suggested that Chelsea were holding out for £65million, but a compromise has now been reached.

More from The Courier

Manchester United have agreed an initial £55million deal to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea (Mike Egerton/PA)
Thursday court round-up — 'Crackhead judge' and Bible verses
A Tayside Aviation plane preparing to land at Dundee Airport. Image: DC Thomson.
Tories defeated as Perth and Kinross Council votes to ban domestic flights for staff
Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon in a navy Scottish Government gilet, standing in front of a woman shearing a sheep.
BRIAN HENDERSON: Scottish Government's Royal Highland Show performance was a poor fit for farmers
Michelle Frampton.
Perth and Kinross Council makes stand against racial hate towards Travellers
Firefighters gathered outside Perth and Kinross headquarters on Wednesday, June 28 2023.
Perth and Kinross councillors demand Holyrood meeting over fire cuts
Dunfermline assistant manager Dave Mackay. Image: Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay says Dunfermline 'definitely need players in' but will be patient
small child drawing with crayons, photographed from above.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Why I won't be binning any more of my kids' drawings
A girl wrote a letter to Raith Rovers coach Tony Spencer after he died
'Hero': Schoolgirl's touching tribute to Raith Rovers coach who died aged 34
The Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC is arguing for the law change.
Top prosecutor seeks major change in Scottish rape trial rules
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Dundee United's bouncers and Dee transfer targets