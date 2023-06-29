Dolly Parton on AI and not wanting to leave her soul ‘here on earth’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dolly Parton on AI and not wanting to leave her soul ‘here on earth’

By Press Association
Dolly Parton was speaking in London about her new album Rockstar (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Dolly Parton was speaking in London about her new album Rockstar (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Dolly Parton has spoken of how she is concerned that using artificial intelligence (AI) technology will keep her soul “grounded” on earth.

The 77-year-old country music star was at a press conference in London on Thursday to talk about her new album Rockstar.

Her first rock and roll record has seen her collaborate with famous faces including Lizzo, Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Elton John.

When asked about living on in an artificial form in the future, Parton said: “I think I’ve left a great body of work behind.

“I have to decide how much of that high-tech stuff I want to be involved because I don’t want to leave my soul here on this earth.

“I think with some of this stuff I’ll be grounded here for ever … I’ll be around, we’ll find ways to keep me here.”

Abba last year launched a purpose-built stadium in London featuring four 3D digital versions of the group’s younger selves singing and dancing to 20 or so of their hits.

Sir Mick Jagger has said the virtual concert technology offers bands such as The Rolling Stones a “breakthrough” to secure their legacies.

Parton also joked that “any intelligence” she had and “everything” about her was artificial.

Dolly Parton press conference
Dolly Parton’s Rockstar album is due for release in November (Jonathan Brady/PA)

She has made numerous references in the past to cosmetic surgery she has had.

Parton also clarified whether the album was inspired by her 2022 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

She initially resisted the honour, saying she would “respectfully bow out” of the process, before later saying she would try to “live up to the honour”.

Speaking at the Four Seasons Hotel London on Thursday, Parton said: “I didn’t want to take (the honour) because I didn’t think I had earned it. That’s the main reason I went ahead (with rock music).”

Rockstar includes nine original songs and 21 well-known rock anthems.

The album is due for release on November 17 2023.

