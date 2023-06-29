Driver’s actions ‘saved us all’ during small boat crossing, man tells court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Driver’s actions ‘saved us all’ during small boat crossing, man tells court

By Press Association
The trial was being held at Canterbury Crown Court (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The trial was being held at Canterbury Crown Court (Gareth Fuller/PA)

An Afghan man described how a driver’s actions “saved us all” during a small boat crossing in the English Channel in which four people were known to have died, a court has heard.

Ahmrullah Ahmadzi was travelling in a boat with 46 people on board and told jurors how the vessel was travelling for around two hours with water pouring in, starting at his ankles and eventually reaching his knees.

But it was the actions of the driver that “saved us all”, he told a jury at Canterbury Crown Court.

Ibrahima Bah
Ibrahima Bah appeared previously via video link at Folkestone Magistrates' Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

The court was hearing the first day of prosecution evidence in the trial of Ibrahima Bah, a Senegalese national, of no fixed address, who is accused of four counts of manslaughter and for piloting a vessel facilitating unlawful entry to the UK on December 14 2022.

Bah, who denies the charges, sat in the dock accompanied by an interpreter.

Mr Ahmadzi, aided by a Pashto interpreter, said: “The driver kept saying ‘don’t worry, calm down, I will take you there’.

“The boat carried on driving because if the boat stopped, we would have drowned much quicker because the length of the waves was getting bigger and bigger.

“It was the driver’s help, if he didn’t help us we would have all died.”

He said the driver’s “last push” to get the sinking boat near a fishing boat where people were able to cling on until rescue teams arrived was what “saved us all”.

The witness also added that it was the “stupidity” of people in the boat who stood up which had caused the boat to collapse.

He added: “To be honest, it was the fault of the passengers who didn’t listen to the driver, the driver was trying to help us, but they didn’t listen.”

The court heard evidence earlier from an Afghan teenager who was also on board the dingy, who said that “everyone was screaming” and that he began washing himself with seawater for his last rites as “he thought he was going to die”.

“There was water everywhere, there was screaming and shouting, saying we are going to die,” he said in a video police interview recorded in January and shown to the court.

The witness added: “Because the boat collapsed onto itself and … some of the people, some of them were trapped inside, some of them managed to get out and some were inside and the boat was going down.”

He also told officers that he did not see who was controlling the engine and that on the boat “everyone was by themselves praying to stay alive”.

Asked by Kent police officers what they expected from the crossing, the Afghan national said it was “common knowledge” among those in the boat that once they entered British waters “they would be rescued”.

The trial, which began on Monday, is expected to last four weeks.

