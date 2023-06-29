Zelensky meets Thunberg and others to address war’s effect on Ukraine’s ecology

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Zelensky meets Thunberg and others to address war’s effect on Ukraine’s ecology

By Press Association
Greta Thunberg is part of a newly created working group (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
Greta Thunberg is part of a newly created working group (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg and prominent European figures who are forming a working group to address ecological damage from the Russian invasion.

The meeting in the Ukrainian capital came as fighting continued around the country.

The governor of the Kherson region, Oleksandr Prokudin, said two people were killed in the region’s capital in a Russian strike that hit residences, a medical facility and a school where residents were lined up to receive humanitarian aid.

Another person was killed in a morning strike on the village of Bilzoerka, the regional prosecutor’s office said.

Volodymyr Zelensky with members of the working group
Volodymyr Zelensky with members of the working group (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

The presidential office said on Thursday morning that at least eight civilians died in Russian attacks during the previous 24 hours.

The working group on the environment includes Ms Thunberg, former Swedish deputy prime minister Margot Wallstrom, European Parliament vice president Heidi Hautala, and former Irish president Mary Robinson.

Mr Zelensky said forming the group is “a very important signal of supporting Ukraine. It’s really important, we need your professional help”.

Ms Thunberg said Russian forces “are deliberately targeting the environment and people’s livelihoods and homes. And therefore also destroying lives. Because this is after all a matter of people”.

Greta Thunberg and members of the working group
The working group will address ecological damage from the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

The objectives of the working group are evaluating the environmental damage resulting from the war, formulating mechanisms to hold Russia accountable, and undertaking efforts to restore Ukraine’s ecology.

In Moscow, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill met Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the Vatican envoy for seeking peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Mr Kirill, a supporter of the war, said: “It is very important that the Christian communities of East and West take part in the process of reconciliation,” according to video circulated by the Russian church.

More from The Courier

Perth train station.
Trains south of Perth disrupted by signalling fault
The front of Dundee United's new home kit
'The best kit in YEARS': Dundee United fans react as Tangerines unveil new home…
Police outside the Sleeperz Hotel in Dundee after being called to a disturbance.
Woman, 35, charged after disturbance at Dundee hotel
Greta Thunberg is part of a newly created working group (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
Thursday court round-up — 'Crackhead judge' and Bible verses
A Tayside Aviation plane preparing to land at Dundee Airport. Image: DC Thomson.
Tories defeated as Perth and Kinross Council votes to ban domestic flights for staff
Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon in a navy Scottish Government gilet, standing in front of a woman shearing a sheep.
BRIAN HENDERSON: Scottish Government's Royal Highland Show performance was a poor fit for farmers
Michelle Frampton.
Perth and Kinross Council makes stand against racial hate towards Travellers
Firefighters gathered outside Perth and Kinross headquarters on Wednesday, June 28 2023.
Perth and Kinross councillors demand Holyrood meeting over fire cuts
Dunfermline assistant manager Dave Mackay. Image: Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay says Dunfermline 'definitely need players in' but will be patient
small child drawing with crayons, photographed from above.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Why I won't be binning any more of my kids' drawings