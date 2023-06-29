Travis Scott will not face criminal charges over Astroworld crowd surge – lawyer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Travis Scott will not face criminal charges over Astroworld crowd surge – lawyer

By Press Association
Travis Scott’s lawyer said the decision is ‘a great relief’ (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Travis Scott’s lawyer said the decision is ‘a great relief’ (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

A Texas grand jury has declined to indict rapper Travis Scott in a criminal investigation into a massive crowd surge that killed 10 people at the 2021 Astroworld music festival in Houston, his lawyer said.

Lawyer Kent Schaffer confirmed that the grand jury had met and decided not to indict his client on any criminal charges stemming from the concert.

Mr Schaffer said he was not sure what charges the grand jury had considered.

“He never encouraged people to do anything that resulted in other people being hurt,” Mr Schaffer said, adding that the decision is “a great relief”.

Houston police and federal officials have been investigating whether Scott, concert promoter Live Nation and others had sufficient safety measures in place.

Mr Schaffer said he feels sympathy for those who were killed at the festival and their families.

“But Travis is not responsible,” Mr Schaffer said. “Bringing criminal charges against him will not ease their pain.”

More from The Courier

Perth train station.
Trains south of Perth disrupted by signalling fault
The front of Dundee United's new home kit
'The best kit in YEARS': Dundee United fans react as Tangerines unveil new home…
Police outside the Sleeperz Hotel in Dundee after being called to a disturbance.
Woman, 35, charged after disturbance at Dundee hotel
Travis Scott’s lawyer said the decision is ‘a great relief’ (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Thursday court round-up — 'Crackhead judge' and Bible verses
A Tayside Aviation plane preparing to land at Dundee Airport. Image: DC Thomson.
Tories defeated as Perth and Kinross Council votes to ban domestic flights for staff
Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon in a navy Scottish Government gilet, standing in front of a woman shearing a sheep.
BRIAN HENDERSON: Scottish Government's Royal Highland Show performance was a poor fit for farmers
Michelle Frampton.
Perth and Kinross Council makes stand against racial hate towards Travellers
Firefighters gathered outside Perth and Kinross headquarters on Wednesday, June 28 2023.
Perth and Kinross councillors demand Holyrood meeting over fire cuts
Dunfermline assistant manager Dave Mackay. Image: Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay says Dunfermline 'definitely need players in' but will be patient
small child drawing with crayons, photographed from above.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Why I won't be binning any more of my kids' drawings