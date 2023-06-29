Higher levels of lean muscle might protect against Alzheimer’s disease – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Higher levels of lean muscle might protect against Alzheimer’s disease – study

Press Association
Higher levels of lean muscle may reduce someone’s chances of developing Alzheimer’s disease, a study suggests (Peter Byrne/PA)
Higher levels of lean muscle may reduce someone’s chances of developing Alzheimer’s disease, a study suggests (Peter Byrne/PA)

Having high levels of lean muscle may reduce your chances of developing Alzheimer’s disease, research suggests.

Based on genetic data, the study found that people with lifelong, higher, lean muscle mass had a 12% lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease, and also had better cognitive performance.

The findings suggest lean mass might be a protective factor for Alzheimer’s disease, the researchers said.

However, further research is needed to investigate the clinical and public health implications of the findings.

Obesity has been associated with an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease in numerous studies.

While lower levels of lean muscle have also been linked to a greater risk of the disease, it is not clear if this comes before or after a diagnosis.

To try and find out, the researchers used a genetic prediction technique called Mendelian randomisation, to obtain data on the link between lean muscle and Alzheimer’s.

They drew on information from 450,243 people in the UK Biobank study – an independent sample of 21,982 people with Alzheimer’s; and 41,944 people without; and a further sample of 7329 people with; and 252,879 people without, the disease to validate the findings.

The researchers estimated lean muscle and fat tissue in the arms and legs, taking into consideration age, sex and genetic ancestry.

On average, higher, lean muscle mass was associated with a modest, but statistically robust, reduction in Alzheimer’s disease risk.

This finding was replicated in the further sample of 7,329 people with, and 252,879 people without, Alzheimer’s disease; using different measures of lean muscle mass – trunk and whole body.

Lean mass was also associated with better performance on cognitive tasks, but this association did not explain the protective effect of lean mass on Alzheimer’s disease risk, researchers say.

Body fat was also not associated with the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, but it was associated with poorer cognitive task performance.

The authors of the study in BMJ Medicine, said: “These analyses provide new evidence supporting a cause-and-effect relation between lean mass and risk of Alzheimer’s disease.”

They add that the findings also “refute a large effect of fat mass on the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and highlight the importance of distinguishing between lean mass and fat mass when investigating the effect of adiposity measures on health outcomes”.

However, the authors caution: “Our findings need to be replicated with independent lines of complementary evidence before informing public health or clinical practice.

“Also, more work is needed to determine the cut-off values for age and degree of pathology of Alzheimer’s disease after which modifications of lean mass might no longer reduce the risk.”

