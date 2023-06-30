What the papers say – June 30

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – June 30

By Press Association
NHS reforms, Rwanda deportations and the cost of living fight for the spotlight on the front pages of Friday’s newspapers.

The Daily Telegraph concentrates on what Prime Minister Rishi Sunak describes as the “most radical” reform of the NHS, which it says will build an “army of apprentice medics” and save £10 billion.

The unveiling of the plan features on the front of The Times, which says the blueprint will raise the NHS workforce by 200,000.

And the Daily Express also concentrates on the reform, labelling it “Rishi’s radical plan to fix NHS”.

All three also make mention of the legal ruling on the plan to deport migrants to Rwanda which takes centre stage in other titles.

The Guardian says the Conservatives are in danger of a “bitter legal feud” after the ruling while Metro says months of wrangling lie ahead after Mr Sunak vowed to appeal.

His views dominate the front of the Daily Mail, which says “we should decide who comes here, not criminal gangs”.

The Independent combines the legal ruling with the Privileges Committee report on allies of Boris Johnson during their partygate report, asking if Thursday was “the day the Tories lost the election?”.

There is no main headline on the Daily Mirror which gives its entire front page over to a letter from seven-year-old Poppy to Rishi Sunak as part of the paper’s free school meals for all campaign.

Mortgage deals make the front page of the i, which reports on the big six banks raising their rate, while the Financial Times says British people are tapping into their savings at record levels.

And the Daily Star continues its war of words with boffins.

