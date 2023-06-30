Health Secretary labels NHS plan ‘most radical reform’ in NHS since founding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Health Secretary labels NHS plan ‘most radical reform’ in NHS since founding

By Press Association
Health Secretary Steve Barclay described the plan as ‘vital to the future culture and leadership of the NHS’ (PA)
The Government’s plan to overhaul NHS staffing is “the most radical modernisation and reform of the workforce since the NHS was founded in 1948”, according to Health Secretary Steve Barclay.

More than 300,000 extra nurses, doctors and other health workers are expected to be employed in the NHS in England under the plans to be unveiled by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Mr Barclay described the scheme as “the first time any government has ever published a comprehensive workforce plan of this nature”.

Rishi Sunak visit to Nottinghamshire
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with Health Secretary Steve Barclay speaking to patient Terrence during a visit to Rivergreen Medical Centre in Nottingham (Jacob King/PA)

He said £2.4 billion of funding over five years would tackle pressures by training new people, retaining existing staff and “embracing the very latest technological innovations” including artificial intelligence, speech recognition, robotic process automation and remote monitoring.

“This represents a sea change on how we train, retain and reform the workforce,” he wrote.

“As we celebrate 75 years of the National Health Service, it will help secure its future and ensure we deliver on our commitment to cut waiting lists.”

He said the workforce gap could grow to 360,000 staff by 2037 without action and “we need more staff to keep pace with demand… and ensure that the public benefits from the best possible care for another 75 years”.

“This represents a significant, long-term investment from the Government to deliver the most radical modernisation and reform of the workforce since the NHS was founded in 1948,” he wrote.

Among the parts of the plan he pinpoints are doubling undergraduate medical places to 15,000 a year, creating new medical schools, increasing training places for GPs, dentists, nurses and midwives and increasing the number of clinical staff training through apprenticeships.

He also stressed the need to retain the “invaluable skills and experience” of existing staff.

“The plan includes measures to improve culture, leadership and wellbeing to see far fewer staff leave the NHS over the next 15 years,” he wrote, pointing to plans to improve occupational health services, more flexible working, pension reforms and an expansion of free and subsidised childcare.

He described the plan as “vital to the future culture and leadership of the NHS, which will improve staff experience and re-emphasise how much they are valued”.

“This plan presents a historic opportunity to do things differently to help ease pressures on staff and increase capacity so they can spend more time with patients,” he said.

