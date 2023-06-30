Dutch semiconductor machine export restrictions to come into force in September

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dutch semiconductor machine export restrictions to come into force in September

By Press Association
Dutch companies creating machines that make advanced processor chips will be required to have an export license before they can be sold overseas starting in September, the government has announced (Peter Dejong/AP)
Dutch companies creating machines that make advanced processor chips will be required to have an export license before they can be sold overseas starting in September, the government has announced (Peter Dejong/AP)

Dutch companies creating machines that make advanced processor chips will be required to have an export license before they can be sold overseas starting in September, the government has announced.

The new measure, first announced in March, “is country neutral”, the government said.

But it is seen as part of a US policy aimed at restricting China’s access to materials used to make such chips, which can be used in military technology.

The requirement will notably affect Dutch company ASML, the world’s only producer of machines that use extreme ultraviolet lithography to make advanced semiconductor chips.

The Dutch government has prohibited the Veldhoven-based company from exporting some of its machines to China since 2019.

″We have taken this step in the interest of our national security. It is good that the companies concerned now know where they stand. This way they can adapt to the new regulations in time,” foreign trade and development co-operation minister Liesje Schreinemacher said in a statement.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte visited US President Joe Biden in January for talks that included discussions about ASML’s advanced chip machines.

The Biden administration in October imposed export controls to limit China’s access to advanced chips, which it says can be used to make weapons, commit human rights abuses and improve the speed and accuracy of its military logistics.

It urged allies like Japan and the Netherlands to follow suit.

China has criticised the moves as violations of market principles in international trade

ASML, headquartered in the southern Dutch town of Veldhoven, had still been shipping lower-quality lithography systems to China despite the government’s restrictions on advanced machines.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday’s announcement.

“We have looked at this very carefully and have been as precise as possible,” Ms Schreinemacher said.

“This way we can address the most important vulnerabilities without unnecessarily disrupting the global production of chips.”

More from The Courier

Links Park stadium, home of Montrose FC
3 key fixture dates for Montrose as Angus side gear up for League One…
Cellist Su-a Lee is pictured biting a musical sword. She will perform at the East Neuk Music Festival this weekend.
The first cut is the deepest - playing the saw at the East Neuk…
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Ronald Craik, accused of hit and run at Rait Picture shows; Ronald Craik, accused of hit and run at Rait. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 26/06/2023
Mum reveals teen's trauma as 'dangerous' Perthshire van driver convicted
Zach Robinson. Image: SNS.
Dundee seal sensational return for fans favourite Zach Robinson
Raith Rovers players celebrate a goal at Stark's Park
Raith Rovers fixtures in full: Ian Murray's men on the road for curtain-raiser as…
Dunfermline's fixtures for the 2023/24 Championship have been released. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline fixtures in full: Pars to host Raith Rovers for New Year derby
Arbroath will host Dundee United on the opening day of the season. Image: SNS
Arbroath fixtures 2023/24: Lichties to host Dundee United in Friday night TV opener as…
St Johnstone fans can look forward to their McDiarmid Park return after next season's fixtures were announced. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
St Johnstone fixtures: 2023/24 Premiership schedules sees Saints handed Hearts opener as Celtic trip…
Dundee celebrate after winning the Championship. Image: SNS.
Dundee fixtures IN FULL: Dark Blues' Premiership return kicks off at home to Motherwell
Dundee United supporters display a flag at Tannadice
Dundee United fixtures in full: Tangerines' Championship charge begins with BBC TV Arbroath showdown