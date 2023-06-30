Double murder probe launched as man and teenager stabbed to death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Double murder probe launched as man and teenager stabbed to death

By Press Association
A teenager and a man have been stabbed to death in north London (Peter Byrne/PA)
A teenager and a man have been stabbed to death in north London (Peter Byrne/PA)

A man and a teenager have been stabbed to death in north London, sparking a double murder probe.

The boy, believed to be 15, was found with stab wounds after police were called to Elthorne Road, Islington, at 11.33pm on Thursday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene just after midnight, the Metropolitan Police said.

A man, aged 23, also suffered stab injuries and was taken to west London hospital where he died.

Officers have informed the next of kin of both victims. They are being supported by specially trained officers.

Formal identification and post-mortem examinations will be carried out at a later date.

A third victim, believed to be aged 28, was also found at an address in the Archway area.

He had suffered a stab wound and was taken to a north London hospital where he remains. His condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

There have been no arrests yet, the force said.

Police believe a large number of people were present when the attack took place and are urging witnesses and those with information to come forward.

The Specialist Crime Command has launched an investigation. A crime scene is in place and enquiries are ongoing.

A Section 60 order granting police additional stop and search powers has been authorised.

Chief Superintendent Andy Carter said: “My thoughts are with the families of the two victims who have suffered such an unimaginable loss in this shocking and unacceptable incident.

“We will support our colleagues as they investigate and members of the public will see an increased policing presence in the area.

“I urge anyone who has information that can help us establish exactly what has happened to approach those officers or contact us immediately. A man and boy have lost their lives and we must now work together to identify those responsible and remove them from our streets.”

Anyone who has information that could help police should call 101 or tweet @MetCC ref CAD 9383/29 Jun.

To remain anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

More from The Courier

Some of those involved in the first ever Perthshire Open Studios (POS) summer show. Image: Colin Hattersley.
New annual summer show will feature 70 Perthshire artists and makers
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. School proms 2023 Picture shows; Levenmouth Academy prom. Markinch. Supplied by Steve Brown/DC Thomson Date; 29/06/2023
Proms in pictures: Levenmouth Academy Class of 2023
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. School proms 2023 Picture shows; Baldragon Academy prom - Erin Ramsey, Kaci Aberdein and Chloe Mclaren. Dundee. Supplied by Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Date; 29/06/2023
Proms in pictures: Baldragon Academy Class of 2023
Councillor Fraser Macpherson outside a bus stop.
Outrage as hundreds of Dundee bus stop timetables found to be out of date…
Station Park, home of Forfar Athletic FC
3 key Forfar fixtures as Angus side kick off League Two promotion bid
Links Park stadium, home of Montrose FC
3 key fixture dates for Montrose as Angus side gear up for League One…
Cellist Su-a Lee is pictured biting a musical sword. She will perform at the East Neuk Music Festival this weekend.
The first cut is the deepest - playing the saw at the East Neuk…
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Ronald Craik, accused of hit and run at Rait Picture shows; Ronald Craik, accused of hit and run at Rait. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 26/06/2023
Mum reveals teen's trauma as 'dangerous' Perthshire van driver convicted
Zach Robinson. Image: SNS.
Dundee seal sensational return for fans favourite Zach Robinson
Raith Rovers players celebrate a goal at Stark's Park
Raith Rovers fixtures in full: Ian Murray's men on the road for curtain-raiser as…