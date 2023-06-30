Six teenagers in court charged with 14-year-old’s murder By Press Association June 30 2023, 12.20pm Share Six teenagers in court charged with 14-year-old’s murder Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4522510/six-teenagers-in-court-charged-with-14-year-olds-murder/ Copy Link Six teenage boys have been charged with the murder of Gordon Gault in Newcastle (Northumbria Police/PA) Six youths have appeared in court charged with murdering a 14-year-old boy who was stabbed to death. Gordon Gault died in hospital six days after he was knifed in the Elswick area of Newcastle last November. Five 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old appeared in the dock at Newcastle Crown Court for a brief hearing where Judge Penny Moreland remanded them to secure youth accommodation. They cannot be identified by the media due to their age. No pleas were entered and a provisional trial date was set for November 14, with a pre-trial hearing on July 28.