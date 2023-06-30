Family thanks charity for saving pet dog which swallowed 14 screws

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Family thanks charity for saving pet dog which swallowed 14 screws

By Press Association
The dog recovers at home (PDSA/PA)
The dog recovers at home (PDSA/PA)

A family have thanked vet charity PDSA for saving their pet dog Mazikine who needed an urgent operation after it swallowed 14 screws which had been knocked on the floor as they were doing some DIY.

Lola Mai-Wellington, from Portsmouth, Hampshire, realised something was wrong when the four-year-old cane cross started being sick with screws and blood in her vomit.

The 32-year-old realised that the dog must have eaten the screws which had been knocked on to the floor as they were putting up a shelf.

X-ray showing the screws in Mazikine’s stomach (PDSA/PA Wire)

She took Mazikine to the Portsmouth PDSA pet hospital where it underwent an operation to remove the screws with the £887 cost covered by the charity.

Ms Mai-Wellington said: “My husband and I were in the process of converting the area under our stairs into a dog kennel for Mazikine.

“The pot of screws was on a shelf in there and someone must have knocked it off onto the floor, without us realising.

“Once I noticed them, I quickly swept them up, not knowing Mazikine had already spotted them.

“Later that evening, I heard Mazikine being sick. There were screws and blood in her vomit. I was so worried and immediately called PDSA and took her in.”

PDSA Vet Surgeon Emily Sharp with screws removed from Mazikine’s stomach (PDSA/PA)

PDSA veterinary surgeon Emily Sharp said: “When Mazikine arrived at the Pet Hospital, she had already vomited up eight screws.

“We immediately admitted her for a sedation and x-rays which showed she’d a further six screws – five of which were in her stomach and one was in her intestine.

“The screws could cause serious internal damage such as tears in her stomach and intestines, so we took her to surgery straight away to remove them.”

Ms Mai-Wellington thanked the charity saying she would not have been able to cover the costs of the operation.

Mazikine resting at home with fellow pet, following surgery at PDSA Pet Hospital (PDSA/PA)

She said: “If we had taken Maz to a private vets, and didn’t have insurance, it would have cost too much.

“We couldn’t have afforded to pay the full cost of Maz’s treatment. I think about money constantly. We have to budget carefully and work out where money is going each month.

“But Maz has helped our family through so much and we’d do anything for her. Despite being named after a devilish character in the TV show Lucifer, in reality, Mazikine is a gentle giant.”

More from The Courier

Robertson's of Dundee was demolished following a fire in November. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Robertson's fire: First look at plans for student accommodation on site of destroyed furniture…
Hussain Ahmed in his shop in Dundee's Murraygate, in front of a display of disposable vape devices.
REBECCA BAIRD: Dundee shopkeeper's free vape incentive is tone deaf - but he's not…
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Extreme pornography Picture shows; Fraser Thomson. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 30/06/2023
Dundee bingo caller caught with extreme porn told police: 'I'm a people pleaser and…
Rev Watson Moyes, former Baptist minister at Pitlochry and Dunfermline.
Watson Moyes: Former Baptist minister at Pitlochry and Dunfermline dies
The Open Championship claret jug in front of Carnoustie Golf Hotel. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Carnoustie Links chiefs confident billion-pound masterplan will secure return of The Open before 2030
Some of those involved in the first ever Perthshire Open Studios (POS) summer show. Image: Colin Hattersley.
New annual summer show will feature 70 Perthshire artists and makers
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. School proms 2023 Picture shows; Levenmouth Academy prom. Markinch. Supplied by Steve Brown/DC Thomson Date; 29/06/2023
Proms in pictures: Levenmouth Academy Class of 2023
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. School proms 2023 Picture shows; Baldragon Academy prom - Erin Ramsey, Kaci Aberdein and Chloe Mclaren. Dundee. Supplied by Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Date; 29/06/2023
Proms in pictures: Baldragon Academy Class of 2023
Councillor Fraser Macpherson outside a bus stop.
Outrage as hundreds of Dundee bus stop timetables found to be out of date…
Station Park, home of Forfar Athletic FC
3 key Forfar fixtures as Angus side kick off League Two promotion bid