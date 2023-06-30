Pride Parade will affirm and celebrate LGBTQ+ asylum seekers, says charity chair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pride Parade will affirm and celebrate LGBTQ+ asylum seekers, says charity chair

By Press Association
Sarah Cope (middle) with members of Queer Refugee Unite who will attend the Pride Parade in London to ‘affirm and celebrate’ LGBTQ+ asylum seekers (Sarah Cope/PA)
Sarah Cope (middle) with members of Queer Refugee Unite who will attend the Pride Parade in London to ‘affirm and celebrate’ LGBTQ+ asylum seekers (Sarah Cope/PA)

The chair of a refugee group who is fundraising for her members to attend a Pride parade said the march will be a “confidence-boosting experience” to “affirm and celebrate” asylum seekers of the LGBTQ+ community.

Sarah Cope, chair of Queer Refugees Unite, which is a support group for LGBTQ+ people seeking asylum in the UK, has set up a Go Fund Me to raise money to take 40 of its members to celebrate Pride at the London Pride Parade.

Ms Cope said the experience “can’t be overstated” as it will allow LGBTQ+ refugees to take part in the parade, particularly as many cannot afford to attend the event, and spoke of the significance of the trip.

“It’s just really important that they go to pride for a lot of reasons. One is that all of these people have had to keep who they are a secret all their lives up until this point,” the 45-year-old from Hertfordshire told the PA news agency.

“Asylum seekers get an absolute pittance from the government in terms of money they receive to live on so it’s not really enough for travel expenses.”

Group of members from Queer Refugee Unite holding an LGBTQ+ banner
Queer Refugee Unite members will carry their own banners and t-shirts to London Pride Parade (Sarah Cope)

“We needed money for t-shirts and for people’s expenses, travel expenses, because they are based all over the UK.

To raise awareness of the countries where being part of the LGBTQ+ community is illegal, the group will attend the event wearing t-shirts designed by one of the members depicting the words Queer Refugees Unite written across a drawing of the globe.

Ms Cope said the image of the planet represents the members who “come the across the world from some of the countries where it’s still criminalised if you’re gay or trans”.

She hopes the march will highlight the need to support the “huge issue” of asylum seekers who are “routinely disbelieved by the Home Office” for being part of the LGBTQ+ community.

“The rights that we sometimes take for granted here, don’t apply to everyone across the world, and indeed in this country asylum seekers who are LGBTQ+ are routinely disbelieved by the Home Office, and detained and sometimes forcefully deported,” she said.

“That’s a huge, huge issue. It should be a huge LGBT issue – it’s not, but I think it should be.”

She also wants the march to recognise the 70 countries where homosexuality is outlawed, particularly as some of her members are said to have had “awful traumatic experiences” for expressing their sexuality in their home country.

“This is the 51st year of the Pride march in London and we have secured so many rights along the way for LGBTQ+ people, there are countries in the world where if you are gay or trans, your life is at risk if you’re found out,” she said.

“All of these members have had awful traumatic experiences in their countries of origin, which is why they’re here in the UK.”

She hopes that attending the parade will be a confidence boost for Queer Refugees Unite members.

“To be able to go and march with 30,000 [people] and having spectators of up to one and a half to two million giving them that affirmation and celebrating who they are, it’s just such a huge, huge experience such a confidence-boosting experience. It can’t be overstated,” she said.

Pride in London parade 2022
Thousands of people march in London’s Pride Parade, with more than a million spectators, which is a huge opportunity for LGBTQ+ refugees, says Sarah Cope (Matt Alexander/PA)

She added that the event will also help to “gain evidence” of their asylum claims.

“(Members) have to evidence their claims, in terms of they are out as gay or trans in this country. It’s a way that they can gain evidence as well, incidentally, for their asylum claims,” she explained.

Ms Cope said she was “moved” by people’s generosity and expressed her gratitude to those who have donated to the fundraiser.

“We couldn’t do it without the fundraiser, so that’s why we’re grateful to those who donated, she said.

“People have been really generous. We’ve been really moved by how much people have given and it’s just made all the difference.”

For more information or to support the challenge visit www.gofundme.com/f/help-queer-refugees-unite-get-to-london-pride

