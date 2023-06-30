Child, nine, youngest unaccompanied migrant to be housed in hotel, judge told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Child, nine, youngest unaccompanied migrant to be housed in hotel, judge told

By Press Association
The High Court was told a ‘high proportion’ of asylum-seekers initially accommodated in hotels are unaccompanied children under 16 (PA)
The High Court was told a ‘high proportion’ of asylum-seekers initially accommodated in hotels are unaccompanied children under 16 (PA)

A nine-year-old child is the youngest unaccompanied migrant to be accommodated in a hotel by Home Office officials after crossing the Channel and arriving in England, a High Court judge has been told.

Mr Justice Johnson heard a “high proportion” of asylum-seekers initially accommodated in hotels are unaccompanied children under 16.

He was given Home Office figures while overseeing a preliminary hearing in a High Court case centred on the use of a hotel to house unaccompanied children, involving the Government department and Brighton and Hove City Council.

The council is challenging a Home Office plan to re-use a hotel in the Brighton area from which migrant children have previously gone missing.

Bosses have taken legal action against Home Secretary Suella Braverman and want a judge to rule that the hotel should not be used.

Migrant hotel case
Home Secretary Suella Braverman is being challenged over the use of the hotel to house child migrants (PA)

They say children could be targeted by criminals and abusers.

Mr Justice Johnson was told the Home Office had stopped using the hotel but is planning to use it again.

A trial is expected to take place later this summer.

Mr Justice Johnson heard Kent County Council and a children’s rights organisation are planning similar legal action relating to the accommodation of unaccompanied migrant children in hotels.

He heard that both Brighton and Kent councils are concerned the placement of unaccompanied migrant children in hotels puts them in a position where they are breaching, or would breach, their legal obligations relating to the care of youngsters.

The judge indicated all three cases might be considered together.

He asked a barrister leading the Home Office legal team the age of the youngest child to be initially accommodated in a hotel.

People thought to be migrants
Kent County Council’s barrister told the court the local authority tries to house more children than it is ‘obliged to’ (PA)

Lisa Giovannetti KC told him the youngest had been nine.

Mr Justice Johnson asked: “You have put a nine-year-old child in a hotel?”

Ms Giovannetti indicated the child had been in a hotel for 24 hours before moving to more suitable accommodation.

The judge then asked how many “under 16-year-olds” have been accommodated in a hotel for more than 48 hours.

“Quite a high proportion are under 16,” said Ms Giovannetti. “Maybe 40%.”

Stephanie Harrison KC, representing Brighton council, told the judge: “Children who are under 16 who are not in accommodation that is regulated – it is not only unlawful, it is a criminal offence. That encompasses the gravity of the situation.”

Kent council’s barrister Hugh Southey KC told Mr Justice Johnson: “Some local authorities are trying to do all they can to comply with their obligations.

“They are attempting to accommodate more children than they are obliged to – Kent is one of them.

“Other local authorities are not. They are taking trivial numbers of children.”

