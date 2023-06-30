Work to create 20,000 new prison places ‘significantly behind schedule’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Work to create 20,000 new prison places ‘significantly behind schedule’

By Press Association
(Danny Lawson/PA)
The Government’s commitment to creating 20,000 new prison places by the mid-2020s is “significantly behind schedule”, the Prison Reform Trust has said.

By June 5 this year, 5,202 new places had been created – including Britain’s newest prison HMP Fosse Way in Leicester – according to a new report published by the trust.

Figures released by the Ministry of Justice last month revealed more than 85,000 inmates are now locked up in England and Wales, and the number is projected to reach 93,200 by 2024.

The Government faces an “immediate crisis” in prison capacity, Mark Day, deputy director of the Prison Reform Trust said, as he called for new ways to reduce demand on the system.

A general view during the official opening of HMP Fosse Way, the new Category C prison in Leicester.
HMP Fosse Way, the new Category C prison in Leicester (Jacob King/PA)

Mark Day, deputy director of the Prison Reform Trust, said: “England and Wales has the highest imprisonment rate in Western Europe of 141 per 100,000 head of population. The prison population has risen by 80% in the last 30 years.

“The growth in the use of longer sentences, particularly at the more serious end of sentencing, has been one of the chief causes of the rise in the prison population over the past 30 years.

“Other factors include the increasing number of indeterminate sentenced prisoners, the changing offence profile of the prison population, and growing numbers of people being recalled to custody.

“More recently, population pressures have been fuelled by the recruitment of 20,000 additional police officers leading to more people coming before the courts.

“The end of pandemic, with courts working through the backlog of cases that built up during lockdown, has also placed additional pressure on the system. One of the legacies of this period is a remand population of around 14,600 people – more than one in seven in prison. This represents a 45% increase in just three years, and is at near-record level.

“The Government now faces an immediate crisis in prison capacity which it simply cannot build its way out of.

“The Government urgently needs to look at ways to reduce demand on the system and give it the breathing space it desperately needs. It should start by limiting the use of short sentences and reducing the remand population, as well as increasing the uptake of and entitlement to home detention curfew.”

Steve Reed MP, Labour’s shadow justice Secretary, said re-offending has been allowed to “run rampant”.

He said: “Our prisons are now full, forcing judges to give non-custodial sentences, leaving dangerous criminals to roam the streets.

“Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives’ chaos in the criminal justice system is leaving the public at risk.”

Hundreds of rapid deployment cells have been rolled out at HMP Norwich and HMP Hollesley Bay, the Ministry of Justice said.

And the news comes six months after the Government announced Operation Safeguard, which allows for the use of up to 400 police cells to hold people overnight when there is not enough space in a local prison.

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk said he was confident the 20,000 target could be met.

He told the Today programme on Friday: “There are three further prisons where there are planning applications, we’ll know much more by the end of the year as those planning appeals come on.

“But we’ve got two that are done, there’s another one being built and those further ones will come on, as I say precisely when they come on will depend on the planning process.”

Meanwhile, a new bill became law this week which gives prison governors the power to release prisoners with mental health issues, substance misuse problems or who have far to travel home, on a Wednesday or Thursday instead of a Friday, when they would have just hours to access critical support before services shut for the weekend.

The Offenders (Day of Release from Detention) Bill received Royal Assent on Thursday and will end the damaging race against the clock for prison leavers to get the help they need, the Ministry of Justice said.

Only prisoners who pass security checks will be considered eligible for release, with the final decision taken by prison governors when the Act comes into force in the coming weeks.

The next new prison will be HMP Millsike, which is being built next to HMP Full Sutton in East Yorkshire.

Planning approval is being sought for three other prisons across the country.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “We have always been clear that delivery dates are contingent on external matters, including planning permission, but we remain committed to building these prisons as quickly as possible.

“More than 5,000 of the additional 20,000 prison places we are creating have already been delivered, including the brand new HMP Fosse Way which started accepting prisoners on time in May.”

