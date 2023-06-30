Woman jailed for killing fellow hospital patient, 83, in unprovoked attack

A woman has been jailed for causing the death of an elderly patient who she attacked on a hospital ward, repeatedly banging her head on the floor.

Philomena Wilson, also known as Brenda, was a patient at City Hospital when she launched the unprovoked assault in January 2021, West Midlands Police said.

Birmingham Crown Court was told Vidya Kaur, 83, died three weeks after the attack, in which she sustained a fractured skull.

The incident took place at City Hospital in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

Police said nurses and another patient who tried to help the victim were also attacked, receiving minor injuries.

Wilson, 56, who has an acute mental disorder, had been admitted to hospital after being arrested for assault and wounding, and initially claimed to have no memory of the fatal assault.

Wilson, from Radnor Road, Handsworth, pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility in April this year and was jailed for seven years on Friday with an extended licence period of five years.

Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood, of West Midlands Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with the elderly lady’s family after losing their loved one in such terrible circumstances.

“They have had to wait many months for justice and I hope this finally brings them some closure.”