Woman jailed for killing fellow hospital patient, 83, in unprovoked attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Woman jailed for killing fellow hospital patient, 83, in unprovoked attack

By Press Association
Philomena Wilson has been jailed for the manslaughter of an elderly hospital patient (West Midlands Police/PA)
Philomena Wilson has been jailed for the manslaughter of an elderly hospital patient (West Midlands Police/PA)

A woman has been jailed for causing the death of an elderly patient who she attacked on a hospital ward, repeatedly banging her head on the floor.

Philomena Wilson, also known as Brenda, was a patient at City Hospital when she launched the unprovoked assault in January 2021, West Midlands Police said.

Birmingham Crown Court was told Vidya Kaur, 83, died three weeks after the attack, in which she sustained a fractured skull.

City Hospital in Birmingham
The incident took place at City Hospital in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

Police said nurses and another patient who tried to help the victim were also attacked, receiving minor injuries.

Wilson, 56, who has an acute mental disorder, had been admitted to hospital after being arrested for assault and wounding, and initially claimed to have no memory of the fatal assault.

Wilson, from Radnor Road, Handsworth, pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility in April this year and was jailed for seven years on Friday with an extended licence period of five years.

Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood, of West Midlands Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with the elderly lady’s family after losing their loved one in such terrible circumstances.

“They have had to wait many months for justice and I hope this finally brings them some closure.”

More from The Courier

Mortisha the Bengal cat who was hit. Image: Philip Russell
Anger after valuable Bengal cat hit in the face with air rifle pellet in…
Arbroath FC stars Aaron Steele and Leighton McIntosh wear Arbroath's new Guide Dogs-inspired kit along with club ambassador and Guide Dogs fosterer Alan Soutar.
Arbroath launch new Guide Dogs Scotland-inspired charity kit as Angus club's ambassador Alan Soutar…
Home Choice owner Hussain Ahmed
Dundonians divided by new city centre shop's free vape promotion
Philomena Wilson has been jailed for the manslaughter of an elderly hospital patient (West Midlands Police/PA)
Friday court round-up — Banned again and airsoft danger
Tiger Woods playing in front of the Carnoustie Golf Links clubhouse at The open Championship in 2018.
COURIER OPINION: Carnoustie Golf Links masterplan can win back The Open - if Angus…
The Hauntings, a scrap metal sculpture of a war-weary soldier at the Black Watch Castle and Museum in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
6m-tall First World War sculpture unveiled at Perth's Black Watch Castle and Museum
Emergency services were called to the A915 near to Leven after a three-car crash. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook.
Drivers warned of long tailbacks after three-car crash near Leven
Humza Yousaf and Rishi Sunak lead the Scottish and UK governments. Image: DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast - play along with our summer politics quiz
Artist Stanley Bonnar unveils his latest hippo sculpture.
The Disappearing Hippo: New Glenrothes statue unveiled as original artist returns to town 50…
Greyfriars Bar on South Street in Perth.
Greyfriars Bar could reopen in Perth as iconic pub goes on the market