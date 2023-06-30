Apple becomes the first public company to be valued at three trillion dollars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Apple becomes the first public company to be valued at three trillion dollars

By Press Association
Today Apple makes so much money that it can afford to pay 105 billion dollars (£83 billion) annually in investor dividends and repurchases of its own stock (Martyn Landi/PA)
Today Apple makes so much money that it can afford to pay 105 billion dollars (£83 billion) annually in investor dividends and repurchases of its own stock (Martyn Landi/PA)

Apple became the first publicly traded company to close a trading day with a three trillion dollar (£2.36 trillion) market value, marking another milestone for a technology juggernaut that has reshaped society with a line-up of products that churn out eye-popping profits.

Apple shares closed up 2.3% at 193.97 dollars (£152.73) on Friday, bringing its market value to 3.04 trillion dollars.

Apple is one of a handful of technology companies, including Microsoft and chipmaker Nvidia, that helped drive the S&P 500 to a gain of nearly 16% in the first half of the year.

The 47-year-old company co-founded by Silicon Valley legend Steve Jobs had briefly eclipsed a three trillion dollar market value on back-to-back days in January 2022, but could not hold on by the time the market closed.

Instead, Apple’s stock sank into a prolonged descent that pushed its market value briefly below two trillion dollars (£1.57 trillion) earlier this year amid a slowdown in growth and investor jitters about rising interest rates that affected the entire tech sector.

Apple $3 Trillion
The technology juggernaut has reshaped society with a line-up of products that churn out eye-popping profits (Kathy Willens/AP)

Apple did not come close to the three trillion dollar threshold again until earlier this month when the company unveiled what could be its next big product, a high-priced headset called Vision Pro that thrusts users into artificial settings known as virtual reality.

Although the significance of reaching a three trillion dollar market value is largely symbolic, its magnitude is still breathtaking.

Microsoft is the second-most valuable public company at 2.5 trillion dollars (£1.96 trillion). Oil giant Saudi Aramco has a market value of 2.08 trillion dollars (£1.63 trillion). Alphabet, the parent of Google, Amazon and Nvidia, have market values above one trillion dollars.

It took Apple less than two years to close with a three trillion dollar market value after topping two trillion dollars for the first time in August 2021, which happened about two years after the company reached one trillion dollars for the first time.

The cascading trillions have been driven by the technology empire that Apple has built since Steve Jobs returned to the company in 1997 after being pushed aside by then-chief executive John Sculley in 1985.

At the time of his comeback, Apple was flirting with bankruptcy and so desperate for help that it turned to its once-bitter rival Microsoft for a cash infusion.

Today Apple makes so much money that it can afford to pay 105 billion dollars (£83 billion) annually in investor dividends and repurchases of its own stock – and still be left with nearly 56 billion dollars (£44 billion) in cash at the end of its last fiscal quarter.

The iPhone, unveiled by Jobs in 2007 with his hallmark showmanship, remains the crown jewel in Apple’s kingdom. Last year, the device accounted more than half of the company’s nearly 400 billion dollars (£315 billion) in sales.

The rest of Apple’s revenue flows in from other products such as the Macintosh computer, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods and a services division that includes music and video streaming, warranty programmes, fees collected through the iPhone app store and advertising commissions that Google pays to be the default search engine on the iPhone.

Although most of Apple’s innovations were hatched while Mr Jobs was running the company, most of its wealth has been created under the reign of its current chief executive, Tim Cook, who took over shortly before Mr Jobs died in October 2011.

When Mr Jobs passed the baton to Mr Cook, Apple’s market value stood at 350 billion dollars (£275 billion).

More from The Courier

Zach Robinson
Dundee fought off interest from 2 Premiership rivals for Zach Robinson return says boss…
Montrose hosted Forfar at Links Park. Image: SNS
3 Montrose v Forfar talking points as Ray McKinnon misses Loons win
Youngster gives friendly hound a big hug. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Scottish Game Fair gets under way at Scone Palace
Peter Vardy's CARZ dealership in Dundee
Disgruntled Dundee drivers hold protest outside Peter Vardy CARZ
Mortisha the Bengal cat who was hit. Image: Philip Russell
Anger after valuable Bengal cat hit in the face with air rifle pellet in…
Arbroath FC stars Aaron Steele and Leighton McIntosh wear Arbroath's new Guide Dogs-inspired kit along with club ambassador and Guide Dogs fosterer Alan Soutar.
Arbroath launch new Guide Dogs Scotland-inspired charity kit as Angus club's ambassador Alan Soutar…
Home Choice owner Hussain Ahmed
Dundonians divided by new city centre shop's free vape promotion
Today Apple makes so much money that it can afford to pay 105 billion dollars (£83 billion) annually in investor dividends and repurchases of its own stock (Martyn Landi/PA)
Friday court round-up — Banned again and airsoft danger
Tiger Woods playing in front of the Carnoustie Golf Links clubhouse at The open Championship in 2018.
COURIER OPINION: Carnoustie Golf Links masterplan can win back The Open - if Angus…
The Hauntings, a scrap metal sculpture of a war-weary soldier at the Black Watch Castle and Museum in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
6m-tall First World War sculpture unveiled at Perth's Black Watch Castle and Museum