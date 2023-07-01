John Caldwell says ‘we will get through it together’ after winning award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Caldwell says ‘we will get through it together’ after winning award

By Press Association
DCI John Caldwell wins the Special Recognition Award presented by Terry Robb, head of personal banking at Ulster Bank, at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland awards (Kevin Scott for Sunday Life/ PA)
A senior detective who survived a murder attempt has been greeted with a standing ovation at an awards ceremony, thanking his “fantastic family” for their help during his recovery.

DCI John Caldwell was presented with the Special Recognition gong at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards on Friday night.

The high-profile detective has not spoken in public since he survived an attack by dissident republicans in Co Tyrone in February.

He said he was “incredibly honoured” to receive the award.

“I am just sorry that these innocent children, including my own son, were subjected to such a harrowing ordeal,” Mr Caldwell said.

“They witnessed horrors that night that no child should ever have to.

“I am so glad that my son and his friends were not injured, although I appreciate the early psychological trauma will take longer to recover from. We will get through it together.

“They are a great bunch of kids and I am humbled by their nomination.”

Mr Caldwell was seriously injured after he was shot several times at a sports centre in Omagh, Co Tyrone in February after coaching a youth sports team.

His son had been with him as he loaded footballs into the boot of his car when the gunmen approached.

Mr Caldwell thanked the emergency staff who have helped him with his recovery, and those who ran over to help him after he was shot.

He said: “To the brave people who ran to help me when I was shot, that took some guts, as they were putting themselves in harm’s way. And thank you to the emergency services and the amazing medical staff who looked after me in many ways, for many months.

“A special thank you goes to my fantastic family… there’s still some way to go, but with their love and support, I will get there.”

Addressing the event via videolink, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak presented the Special Recognition award to Mr Caldwell, saying that he was someone he hugely admires.

Mr Sunak said: “A policeman, a father, a husband, a football coach. A man who, when his own life was in danger, was still thinking of others – calling out to the children around him to run to safety.

“When I visited him in his hospital bed, he was still thinking about the future of the society he loves.

“A great man and a true hero of Northern Ireland, DCI John Caldwell.”

Mr Caldwell was seen in public for the first time in May, at a garden party in Royal Hillsborough during a visit by the King and Queen where he had a private audience with Charles.

