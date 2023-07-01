Teenager killed and five taken to hospital after two vehicles crash in Co Cork

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Teenager killed and five taken to hospital after two vehicles crash in Co Cork

By Press Association
Gardai attended the incident (Niall Carson/PA)
Gardai attended the incident (Niall Carson/PA)

A teenage boy has been killed and five other people have been taken to hospital after two cars collided in Co Cork in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Gardai and emergency services attended the scene of the incident, which occurred around 1am, on the M8 at Ballybeg in Mitchelstown.

A passenger in one of the cars, a teenage boy, suffered fatal injuries in the collision, gardai said.

A teenage boy driving the car and three other passengers, an adult teenager, a teenage girl and a male youth, have been taken to Cork University Hospital to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

A woman aged in her 30s who was driving the other car involved was also taken to Cork University Hospital where she is receiving treatment for serious injuries.

The matter has also been referred to Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) as one of the cars involved interacted with Gardai before the incident.

The scene remains preserved on Saturday morning to allow for a technical examination, with local diversions in place.

Gardai are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video or dash-cam footage is asked to contact Gardai: at Mitchelstown Garda Station on 025 84833, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

