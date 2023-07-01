Animal Rising activists scale race track scaffold ahead of Greyhound Derby Final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Animal Rising activists scale race track scaffold ahead of Greyhound Derby Final

By Press Association
Animal rights activists scaled scaffolding holding a large TV screen in the centre of the greyhound racing track at Towcester (Animal Rising/PA)
Animal rights activists scaled scaffolding holding a large TV screen in the centre of the greyhound racing track at Towcester (Animal Rising/PA)

Three animal rights activists have scaled a large scaffold in the centre of a track in a bid to prevent a major greyhound racing event.

The Animal Rising supporters entered Towcester Racecourse in Northamptonshire and climbed a scaffold holding a large television screen at about noon on Saturday in an effort to prevent the English Greyhound Derby Final taking place, the group said.

They intend to stay there until Saturday’s races are cancelled – including the English Greyhound Derby, which is considered the biggest in the greyhound racing calendar, at 9.15pm.

Animal Rising claims it has been told that while people remain at height there will be a total shutdown of the racecourse, alleging this will protect “greyhounds from coming to harm on the track”.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: “As part of today’s operation, the force has deployed specialist officers who are working alongside site security to remove three people who have illegally trespassed on to the venue.”

Towcester Racecourse has been approached for comment about the incident.

It comes after Northamptonshire Police arrested two men, aged 41 and 26, and a 33-year-old woman “as part of a public safety operation” for the race, which has a £175,000 winner’s prize.

The force has said it is “mounting a significant policing operation for the event, the biggest in the greyhound racing calendar” after the activist group threatened to disrupt it.

On Friday, Animal Rising claimed the arrested trio were its “peaceful supporters trying to protect dogs”, and pledged to “proceed with our intentions to disrupt the Greyhound Derby final”.

Towcester Racecourse managing director Kevin Boothby has condemned “Animal Rising’s very public plans to disrupt” the final.

He has said “their unlawful and reckless intentions for Saturday night have already come at a significant cost to our operation” while claiming the group sees “greyhound racing as a soft target in a far wider campaign where everyone is required to live a plant-based lifestyle and no activities that expose animals to risk of harm are permitted”.

In a statement, Alistair Stewart, 27, a student at University College London and one of those mounting Saturday’s stunt, said: “We’re here today to send a clear message that we need a national conversation about our broken relationship with other animals and nature.

“Greyhound racing epitomises the way we view animals as things to be used for human entertainment or pleasure.

“With 99 of these beautiful animals dying at racecourses in 2022, it’s clear this industry is literally life-or-death for the dogs in it.

A greyhound
The English Greyhound Derby is considered the biggest in the greyhound racing calendar (PA)

“All this whilst a billion land animals are killed for food in the UK, causing untold suffering and worsening the climate and ecological crisis.

“We urgently need to mend our connection with all animals, whether they be in greyhound racing, our food system, horse racing, or beyond.”

Following Friday’s three arrests, Chief Inspector Pete Basham, who is leading the operation, said: “We have conducted warrants outside Northamptonshire as part of a wider operation to stop those intent on disrupting sporting events.

“Today we will be facilitating people’s rights to lawfully protest, but I want to send a message to anyone considering disrupting today’s event that we will deal with them robustly if they step outside the law and affect the enjoyment of spectators coming to attend the races.”

Mr Boothby issued an open message to race-goers urging them to be patient amid extra security checks due to the threat of disruption by Animal Rising.

He said “tens of thousands of pounds have been invested in additional security measures” because of Animal Rising.

He said organisers met with Animal Rising ahead of the final to raise their concerns about planned disruption.

The group has “made it clear under no circumstances would any of its members trespass onto the track in the process of a race taking place” but “we are expecting attempts to disrupt racing outside of the mentioned timeframe”, he added.

