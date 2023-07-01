West Indies to miss World Cup for first time as Scotland claim historic win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
West Indies to miss World Cup for first time as Scotland claim historic win

By Press Association
Scotland earned a seven-wicket victory over West Indies that means the two-time winners cannot qualify for the World Cup (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP)
Scotland earned a seven-wicket victory over West Indies that means the two-time winners cannot qualify for the World Cup (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP)

Two-time champions the West Indies will be absent from the men’s Cricket World Cup for the first time in their history after suffering a seven-wicket qualifying defeat to a Brandon McMullen-inspired Scotland.

The Windies, winners of the first two editions in 1975 and 1979, saw their dwindling hopes of making this year’s tournament in India ended after crashing to a third successive qualifying defeat.

Scotland, in contrast, remain on course to reach their fourth World Cup after claiming their first-ever ODI victory over the West Indies in emphatic fashion in Harare.

After being sent in to bat in their opening match of the Super Six stage, Shai Hope’s side were bowled out for 181 in 43.5 overs with only middle-order duo Jason Holder (45) and Romario Shepherd (36) standing firm during a 77-run partnership.

Scotland’s seven-strong bowling attack shared the wickets around, with all-rounder McMullen leading the way with figures of three for 32, while Chris Sole, Mark Watt and Chris Greaves each picked up two scalps apiece.

Scotland could hardly have had a worse start to their reply, losing Chris McBride first ball, but that was as good as it got for the Windies as second-wicket duo Matthew Cross and McMullen took the game away from them.

They put on a stand of 125 in just under 30 overs before finally being parted when McMullen, having scored 69, pulled Shepherd to Alzarri Joseph at long on.

George Munsey also fell but the damage had been done and Cross (74 not out) guided Scotland to a famous victory alongside captain Richie Berrington.

Scotland will now look to secure a World Cup berth in their final two qualifiers against Zimbabwe and the Netherlands, but Saturday’s result means this autumn’s tournament will be missing one of the sport’s most famous names with the West Indies now out of contention.

Captain Hope said: “To be honest, there is not one thing I can put my finger on. We let ourselves down in the entire tournament. We have to look at the way we start our innings definitely.

“We knew it would be challenging (against Scotland). They played really well. Credit must be given to them.”

West Indies captain Shai Hope,
West Indies captain Shai Hope, centre (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP)

He added: “The preparation needs to be better. We cannot come here and expect to be an elite team without preparation.

“We cannot expect to wake up one morning and be a great team. We know there are two more games left, we need to find a way to bounce back.

“Lots to look forward to and we all have to go one way – that is up.”

