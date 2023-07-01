Man arrested after two stabbed to death in Islington

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Man arrested after two stabbed to death in Islington

By Press Association
Police were called on Thursday night to reports of a stabbing in Islington (PA)
Police were called on Thursday night to reports of a stabbing in Islington (PA)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after a young man and a teenage boy were stabbed to death in north London.

The 46-year-old man was arrested on Saturday afternoon and was in custody at a north London police station.

Police were called at 11.33pm on Thursday to reports of a stabbing in Elthorne Road, Islington.

Elthorne Road stabbing
Leonardo Reid, 15, who along with a 23-year-old man was stabbed to death in Islington (Met Police/PA)

A 15-year-old from Islington had been stabbed and died at the scene, just after midnight.

The Metropolitan Police Service has now named him as Leonardo Reid.

A 23-year-old man was also stabbed and was rushed to hospital where he later died, while a third person, a man aged 28, suffered a stab wound which was not thought to be life-threatening.

Officers have informed the victims’ next of kin, who are being supported by specially trained officers.

Post-mortem examinations will be conducted in due course.

Chief Superintendent Andy Carter previously said: “My thoughts are with the families of the two victims who have suffered such an unimaginable loss in this shocking and unacceptable incident.”

Anyone who has information that could help police should call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 9383/29Jun.

