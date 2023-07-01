Figures show growing number of staff leaving the NHS in England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Figures show growing number of staff leaving the NHS in England

By Press Association
New figures show a record rise in NHS leavers ((PA)
New figures show a record rise in NHS leavers ((PA)

A record number of staff left their jobs the NHS in England last year, reports suggest.

Some 169,512 staff left their NHS jobs across hospitals, community health services and other health organisations in 2022, compared to 149,678 the previous year, the Observer reported.

Health commentators said the data was “worrying” and raised concerns about a large number of staff feeling they need to leave citing the need for a better work-life balance.

But others suggested that the exodus of workers could peak in 2022 as the number of staff who deferred retirement due to the Covid-19 pandemic decided that it was the right time to stand down.

The new analysis was published just days after the NHS’ first ever long-term workforce plan was released.

The plan came with an extreme warning that, without action, the NHS could have 360,000 vacancies by 2037.

At present there are 112,000 vacancies across the NHS in England.

As well as setting out how to drive up new staff entering the NHS, the workforce plan also outlines a number of steps aimed at retention of current staff.

Officials have estimated that the focus on retention could see 130,000 more staff staying in their jobs over the next five years.

Commenting on the new figures, Sir Julian Hartley, chief executive of NHS Providers, told the Observer: “Staff did brilliant work during the pandemic, but there has been no respite. The data on people leaving is worrying and we need to see it reversed.

“We need to focus on staff wellbeing and continued professional development, showing the employers really do care about their frontline teams.”

An NHS spokesperson said: “The NHS Long Term Workforce Plan sets out how we will ensure we retain more of the staff we have and reform the way that they train and work so we are making the most of everyone’s education, skills and experience.

“The Plan includes a renewed focus on retention, with better opportunities for career development and improved flexible working options, which alongside Government reforms to the pension scheme should mean around 130,000 more staff stay working in NHS settings longer over the next 15 years.”

